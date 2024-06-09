Buy print
Sport
WATCH | Comrades Marathon 2024
09 June 2024 - 11:26
Courtesy of SuperSport
Mothibi targets better time in the Comrades up-run
As the Comrades Marathon "up-run" returns on Sunday for the first time since 2019, defending champion Edward Mothibi insists he is not thinking about ...
Sport
2 days ago
WATCH | How duo was inspired to run the Comrades
Matanzima (52), Netshituka (55) run their first race on Sunday
Sport
3 days ago
Ex-champ tips Steyn to win Comrades again
Bosman skipping the race to return 'stronger' next year
Sport
4 days ago
Trending
WATCH | Comrades Marathon 2024
'Bucs now ready to challenge Downs'
WATCH | How duo was inspired to run the Comrades
Former University of KZN academic Mike Cowling lines up for his 44th ...
‘We are happy with the point’: Bafana coach Hugo Broos after ...
Latest Videos
How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement
