Sport

WATCH | Comrades Marathon 2024

09 June 2024 - 11:26

Courtesy of SuperSport

Mothibi targets better time in the Comrades up-run

As the Comrades Marathon "up-run" returns on Sunday for the first time since 2019, defending champion Edward Mothibi insists he is not thinking about ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | How duo was inspired to run the Comrades

Matanzima (52), Netshituka (55) run their first race on Sunday
Sport
3 days ago

Ex-champ tips Steyn to win Comrades again

Bosman skipping the race to return 'stronger' next year
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement