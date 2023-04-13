Zwane defends Peterson's 'sweeper-keeper' role

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended Brandon Peterson amid the goalkeeper incurring the fans' wrath for constantly coming off his line.
On numerous occasions this season, Amakhosi supporters angrily shouted at Peterson from the stands whenever he leaves his goal area. One of the games where the Amakhosi faithful hissed their keeper for this was when they beat Stellenbosch 2-1 a fortnight ago.
Throwing his weight behind his keeper, Zwane suggested it's only natural for Peterson to abandon his goal area when the game dictates that.
"Football is played based on the demands of that particular game. If Brandon sees the opportunity to get closer [to Chiefs' attacking moments], it's the modern game, he'll do that. It's part of the game,'' Zwane said.
"Today's keepers play as sweepers, more especially when you play against a team like Stellenbosch that use pace, they always look for spaces behind the defence, so if the keeper sits in goals, you are giving them enough time and room."
Amakhosi coach expanded with his tactical justification of Peterson's style of play. "If they [the opposition] pump those balls in the spaces, if they get to the ball first because they have quick players, they can easily punish you. But if the keeper manages his lines and cuts those balls that are played behind defenders, that makes their lives a little bit difficult,'' Zwane reasoned.
Peterson's propensity of leaving his line came to a head when Chiefs drew 1-all at home to Marumo Gallants last Saturday, where, despite his defender Edmilson Dove telling him to stay in his area, came out, only to be beaten on the near post by Ranga Chivaviro.
It is worth mentioning that, though, Peterson disregarding Dove's call to remain in his goal area, the Chiefs defender should have done better to ward off danger as he was in control of the situation, before Chivaviro muscled him out of the way to beat the keeper, ending Chiefs' four-game winning streak in the league.
Peterson is likely to retain his slot in the starting XI when they face Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup last eight clash at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
Zwane defends Peterson's 'sweeper-keeper' role
Fans heckle player as he leaves goalposts unguarded
Image: Lefty Shivambu
