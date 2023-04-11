Playing in Champs League trumps silverware – Riveiro

“We go game by game. It’s still too early to think about another silverware. Our aim is to go all the way in every competition. Unfortunately in the Premiership, we couldn’t make it, fighting for the top spot which must be our objective every single season. Now we are fighting for the second spot... it’s very important to have an opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, we really want to do it.”
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane sounded confident about their own chances of dethroning Pirates from the second spot, despite dropping crucial points when they drew 1-all at home against Marumo Gallants Saturday night.
“There’s five more games to play and anything can happen. There are a lot of teams fighting relegation and those who want to be in the top eight and there are no easy games for anyone,” noted Zwane.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Marumo v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Arrows v Sundowns, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Saturday: Dondol v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (6pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Mandela Bay (3pm); Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth (6pm)
As much as he’s buoyed by his side’s recent purple patch, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro isn’t tempted to think they’ve good chance of adding their second trophy of the season in the form of the Nedbank Cup.
Thanks to goals from Kabelo Dlamini and Thembinkosi Lorch on Saturday, Pirates bagged their fifth win on the trot when they beat relegation-threatened Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The win ensured that the Sea Robbers hold onto their second spot on the DStv Premiership standings. Pirates next face third-tier’s Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Riveiro is pleased that they’ve gained some momentum but the Spaniard still downplayed their current rich vein of form could help them win the Ke Yona Cup, insisting the focus was on holding onto the second spot to qualify for the CAF Champions League. Pirates won the first cup competition of the season, the MTN8 last November.
“I am very happy to keep winning, this is our fifth win in a row if I count the Nedbank Cup game [they beat Venda Football Academy in the cup competition's round of 16]. This is a good moment for the team and I am so happy for the players because they are working very hard to get these results. Nowadays we find the back of the net more often and we are happy,” Riveiro said.
