Soccer

Rich vein of form pleases Bucs coach as Dondol loom large for Ke Yona tie

Playing in Champs League trumps silverware – Riveiro

11 April 2023 - 11:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates owns the ball during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Chippa United.
Image: BackpagePix

As much as hes buoyed by his sides recent purple patch, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro isnt tempted to think theyve good chance of adding their second trophy of the season in the form of the Nedbank Cup.

Thanks to goals from Kabelo Dlamini and Thembinkosi Lorch on Saturday, Pirates bagged their fifth win on the trot when they beat relegation-threatened Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The win ensured that the Sea Robbers hold onto their second spot on the DStv Premiership standings. Pirates next face third-tiers Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Riveiro is pleased that theyve gained some momentum but the Spaniard still downplayed their current rich vein of form could help them win the Ke Yona Cup, insisting the focus was on holding onto the second spot to qualify for the CAF Champions League. Pirates won the first cup competition of the season, the MTN8 last November.

I am very happy to keep winning, this is our fifth win in a row if I count the Nedbank Cup game [they beat Venda Football Academy in the cup competition's round of 16]. This is a good moment for the team and I am so happy for the players because they are working very hard to get these results. Nowadays we find the back of the net more often and we are happy, Riveiro said.

We go game by game. Its still too early to think about another silverware. Our aim is to go all the way in every competition. Unfortunately in the Premiership, we couldnt make it, fighting for the top spot which must be our objective every single season. Now we are fighting for the second spot... its very important to have an opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, we really want to do it.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane sounded confident about their own chances of dethroning Pirates from the second spot, despite dropping crucial points when they drew 1-all at home against Marumo Gallants Saturday night.

Theres five more games to play and anything can happen. There are a lot of teams fighting relegation and those who want to be in the top eight and there are no easy games for anyone, noted Zwane.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Marumo v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Arrows v Sundowns, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Saturday: Dondol v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (6pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Mandela Bay (3pm); Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth (6pm)

 

