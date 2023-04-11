“It’s the same for everybody down there, every point is important, our hope rests in God and we just take it game by game.
NFD results:
Black Leopards 2 - 0 TTM; Uthongathi 1 - 1 Pretoria Caillies; Pretoria University 0 - 0 JDR Stars; All Stars 2 - 2 Magesi; Venda FA 1 - 1 Hungry Lions; Cape Town Spurs 2 - 0 Casric Stars; NB La Masia 1 - 2 Polokwane City; Platinum City Rovers 1 - 1 Baroka.
Victory lifts team from the bottom
Da Gama fears for Limpopo if Leopards fall
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Black Leopards coach Owen da Gama says it's important for the team to remain in the professional ranks as relegation will have a detrimental effect on the people of Limpopo.
With the four games remaining in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Leopards find themselves precariously positioned at 15th place, even though they got some reprieve after their 2-0 win over TTM at the Thohoyandou Stadium. TTM dropped to last place.
The vital three points for Lidoda Duvha came via second-half goals from Tsepo Matsimbi and Douglas Mapfumo. Leopards are now six points behind 14th-placed Platinum Rovers.
The win over TTM has given Da Gama hope that they can survive the axe with 12 points on offer. “It gives us a fighting chance but we’ll take it one game at a time,” said Da Gama.
