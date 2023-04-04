Peppermint crisp hot-cross bun fridge tart:
By Chef Norman Heath, Head Chef Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront
An extra-large trifle dish or serving bowl
A dozen chocolate hot cross buns
x 2 150g slabs Nestle peppermint crisp
1l Fresh cream
2 Tins of caramel
80g Icing sugar
Vanilla extract (to taste)
Method:
Cut hot cross buns into halves and place on a wooden board covered with a dishcloth. Use a rolling pin over the dishcloth to flatten the hot cross bun halves and set aside.
Mix 500ml of cream with 80g of icing sugar and vanilla extract and whip until hard peaks form. Mix the remaining 500ml of cream with 1 ½ tins of caramel and half of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Layer the dish with hot cross buns, caramel mixture and then fresh cream and repeat until the dish is full. Garnish with dollops of leftover cream and the remaining chocolate.
A few Easter weekend eats to try from Chef Sharon Pye
The religious holiday is marked by a feast after church
The religious holiday of Easter is upon us and as is normal in the country there will be a feast of traditional or family specific dishes served for lunch after church.
For those who have heirloom recipes to prepare, everything is sorted I’m sure, but for those who are looking for something new, here are some Easter weekend eats to try from Chef Sharon Pye – a chef lecturer at the Rosebank campus of Capsicum Culinary Studio – and a bonus dessert recipe from Chef Norman Heath – the head chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.
Enjoy!
Slow Cooked Smoked Beef Brisket (serves 15)
Ingredients 2 x 4kg beef brisket/topside
1 litre beef stock
125ml sea salt
125ml coarse black pepper
125ml Worcestershire sauce
1 bag oak wood chips
Method
Trim the brisket by cutting away the fat cap then score the meat by cutting straight lines into the flesh. Rub salt and pepper into the meat. Combine the Worcestershire sauce and beef stock and place in a food-safe spray bottle. Wrap 2 to 3 handfuls of wood chips in foil and poke tiny holes to allow steam to escape.
Lay the package of wood chips directly on the cooking grate. Continue to replace the wood chips every 30 minutes. Heat grill to 120°C and once chips start to smoke, place brisket fat side down and close the lid. Spray the meat with the bottled sauce once every hour. After about six hours, start checking the internal temperature of the meat until it reaches 93°C. Remove and rest for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.
Harvest Table Salad
Ingredients 560g mixed green lettuce
500g blueberries
8 pears, sliced
330g red onion, thinly sliced
500g feta cheese, crumbled
500g caramelised pecans
Dressing
250ml olive oil
180ml white wine vinegar
120ml honey
120ml Dijon mustard
5ml salt
5ml pepper
15ml dried oregano
Method
Mix dressing ingredients to make a vinaigrette. Place the balance of ingredients in a bowl or platter. Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving.
Bake Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake in Jars
Ingredients 1kg blueberries 60ml honey 15ml lemon juice 15ml water 15g corn starch
For the cheesecake
230g cream cheese
200g Greek yoghurt
30ml honey
1 lemon, zest and juice
For the biscuit crumb
1 packet Tennis biscuits
45ml butter, melted
Method
For the lemon blueberry filling: Combine ingredients, except for cornstarch and water, and in a saucepan heat over low medium heat on your gas stove for 5 minutes. Mix in cornflour and water, add to sauce and continue to cook until sauce thickens. Allow to cool. For the cheesecake: Combine all ingredients and place in the fridge.
For the biscuit crumb: Crush the Tennis biscuits into a fine crumb. Add butter and mix. To assemble: Place biscuit crumbs into mason jars and pack gently with your fingertips. Divide the cheesecake mixture evenly amongst jars. Top off with blueberry sauce and chill for at least one hour or make it the day before (considering your load shedding schedule!
