Barcelona referee scandal one of most serious in football: Uefa boss Ceferin

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says Barcelona's refereeing scandal is one of the most serious incidents he has seen since he became involved in football.

Uefa opened a formal investigation into Barcelona last month for potential violation of the European soccer governing body's legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a senior refereeing official.

“I cannot comment directly on this for two reasons,” Ceferin told Slovenian newspaper Ekipe SN in an interview published on Monday.

“First, because we have an independent disciplinary committee; and second, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail.