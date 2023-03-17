Downs hold key to Ahly’s last eight chances

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group B match in Omdurman, Sudan tomorrow (3pm), a defeat will see Al Ahly face elimination in the competition.
Al Ahly are hoping that Sundowns beat the Sudan side and win their last two matches in the group stages.
But should Hilal prevail against Sundowns tomorrow, it would mean Al Ahly won't progress to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, while the Sudanese will progress beyond the group stages for the first time since 2015.
Al Ahly must beat Cameroon side Coton Sport this weekend and then beat Al Hilal at home in their last group match next month.
But those results could mean nothing if Al Hilal emerge victorious against Masandawana tomorrow.
Al Hilal come into tomorrow's match on the back of a 3-0 hammering of Manama in the first leg of their Arab Club Champions Cup first round last week and have now enjoyed five successive victories since they lost to Sundowns in the first match of the Champions League in Pretoria.
But unbeaten Sundowns under Rulani Mokwena have been a dominant force across all competitions and are favourites heading into the match tomorrow.
They also go into this match having scored ten goals in their last two matches against Al Ahly in the Champions League and Royal AM in the league.
Mokwena will hope players like Peter Shalulile and Cassius Mailula will have their scoring boots on as they look to maintain their winning momentum.
Sundowns won’t also have to play in front of the Hilal home crowd as all their games have been played behind closed doors due to disciplinary sanctions imposed by CAF.
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants can qualify for the knockout stage of the Confederation Cup should they not lose to Al Akhdar in their Group A match at Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Gallants, who thumped the Libyan side 4-1 in the first round, are first in the group with nine points from four matches and a victory will be enough to secure a passage to the knockout phase.
Downs hold key to Ahly’s last eight chances
Marumo need just a point to confirm Confed Cup quarterfinals
