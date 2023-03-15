Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has compared young Siyabonga Mabena to the late Gift Leremi.
Mokwena was full of praise for the 16-year-old following his impressive debut in Sundowns' 5-1 thumping of Royal AM in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
Mabena grabbed the attention of the SA public when he made his debut, coming in as a sub late in the second half, replacing Themba Zwane, and impressed.
“What the late Gift Leremi had is what I see,” Mokwena told the media after the match. “So, I see balance with his left foot and balance with the right foot, with a change of direction and speed.
“Very difficult to control, but Gift, of course, was something special. But I think this boy has also got so many characteristics like the late Leremi. I just hope it’s not a crown that’s too heavy for him to carry.”
Mabena was impressive during the Cosafa U-17 tournament held in Malawi last year where he clinched the Golden Boot Award with nine goals.
Just like any other youngsters in his team, Mokwena also asked for patience with Mabena, saying he still has a lot to offer in SA football.
Rulani compares new Downs sensation Mabena (16) to the late Gift Leremi
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
“The youngsters are the reflection of one the investment of the club, due to the hard work of the academy staff and everyone involved and the talent they have,” he said.
“Yes, it is exciting and I ask Cassius [Mailula] to be patient. He still has so much [to offer] that’s why they stay out of the lineup because I’m trying to take them out from the spotlight.
“I will keep on rotating them from what we’ve seen and the past. And I learned this thing from Augustine Mahlonoko [ex-Orlando Pirates] because I was also involved in giving him opportunity.
“So be patient with Mabena, a lot of qualities allow us to coach them and allow us to try to help them and they are very privileged. Imagine every single day a 16-year-old and you are training with Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende, Peter Shalulile and Surprise Ralani ... so many of them.
“Then you have to dribble past Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau everyday. These kids are very privileged to let them continue and it is one step at a time and we try to improve them as much as we can.
“It is good for Sundowns' future and SA football.”
