Tau’s new role a concern for Rulani as Downs meet Ahly

Image: Ladjal Jafaar/BackpagePix
With Percy Tau being influential for Al Ahly in their last few matches, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admits that they will have to be mindful of him when they meet in the crucial CAF Champions League Group B match at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (3pm).
In Ahly’s match against Coton Sport, Tau was operating through the middle as well as adopting dangerous positions out wide and was influential for the Red Devils as he enjoyed one of his best performances.
And Mokwena believes that the former Sundowns player has been playing well in his new role.
“Percy is playing completely different in the last three games compared to where he played against us in Cairo, he played three different positions in 90 minutes,” Mokwena explained to the media yesterday.
“But very good player, one of our best exports and I don’t speak too much about him because he is not a Mamelodi Sundowns player, so I have to get a lot of respect for what I say about him.
Mokwena has no idea which Percy Tau will show up against Sundowns at Loftus
