Rulani awaits Royal battle to step closer

Fresh from their impressive 5-2 victory over Al-Ahly in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns have a short turnaround as they shift focus to the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM tonight at Loftus Versfeld Stadium (7.30pm).
The runaway leaders are three wins away from winning their six successive league title with eight matches remaining.
And with a place in the quarterfinal of the Champions League now secured, Sundowns want the league title to be wrapped up in the next few matches.
But they face a Royal AM side who will also be high in confidence as they are unbeaten since coach John Maduka rejoined the club last month.
In five matches he has been in charge, Maduka is yet to lose and this game will be his biggest test since his return.
But having scored 24 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions, Sundowns are obviously clear favourites, especially at home.
However, coach Rulani Mokwena insists winning is not guaranteed and wants his side to show consistency.
“For me, the biggest stress now is Royal AM, a tough match. The league is important for us because it helps us to qualify and compete in the Champions League again,” Mokwena said.
“Mathematically, we have to make sure that we are in a position that we qualify for the Champions League and we have to win against Royal AM now, and my biggest concern at the moment is putting a good shift and that’s going to be difficult because it happens in few days after our victory against Ahly.”
In the reverse fixture away, Sundowns were dominant, winning 3-0; and after dropping points during their 1-1 draw at Stellenbosch in their last league match, they are desperate for a victory.
“Everyone is going to be thinking, Royal AM is an easy win, it is not easy guys, it is very difficult for this group,” Mokwena said.
Sundowns will be putting their hopes on scoring machines Peter Shalulile and Cassius Mailula tonight.
Straight after their match against Thwihli Thwahla tonight, Sundowns will travel to Sudan to face Al-Hilal in the Champions League match on Saturday.
In another match tonight, Marumo Gallants will travel to Cape Town City for a 7.30pm encounter.
