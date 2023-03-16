Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes his players’ personalities and attitude towards the club form part of integral components that ensure they keep on getting impressive results.
The Brazilians moved a step closer to securing their sixth successive DStv Premiership title when they thumped Royal AM 5-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
They now need only two victories in their remaining seven matches to clinch the title. Since he became Sundowns’ sole head coach, Mokwena has recorded 16 victories and two draws in 18 matches and remains unbeaten.
Their latest victory on Tuesday, courtesy of a brace from Peter Shalulile, and other goals from Cassius Mailula, Mothobi Mvala and an own goal by Ricardo Nascimento, meant they scored 10 goals in two matches following their 5-2 win over Al-Ahly last weekend.
Lantshene Phalane netted the consolation for Royal.
“I just see incredibly gifted football players. I learn a lot from them. I think the story that they’re putting out is a life lesson for us and a lot of people,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
‘I get better just watching our players’
Mokwena gushes about incredible Downs team spirit
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
“I just see incredibly gifted football players. I learn a lot from them. I think the story that they’re putting out is a life lesson for us and a lot of people,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
Rulani awaits Royal battle to step closer
“They show that if you put your profession first and the football club first because this is what they do every day. I have never seen human beings like these.
“They don’t have issues. They love each other. They live with everybody and if you put a youngster, then they will accommodate. They don’t look down on people and they don’t have gripes and that’s why God blesses them like this.”
Mokwena added that working with such quality players not only improved the team but him as a coach as well. “Every day I watch them and I’m improving myself as a person,” he said.
“I get better just watching them. I think that’s what helps. To be a top Sundowns player is just being a good human being.”
The CAF Champions League Group B leaders are away to Sudan’s Al-Hilal in Omdurman on Saturday (3pm) and would be looking to secure top spot in the group.
