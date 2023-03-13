Big win over Ahly doesn’t mean Downs’ work is done

After thrashing Al-Ahly 5-2 in the CAF Champions League Group B match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has reminded his players their job of reaching the target of winning the title is far from done.
Goals from Marcello Allende, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and a brace by Peter Shalulile booked Sundowns a place in the quarterfinals with two matches to spare, while Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau scored for Al Ahly.
The win also saw Masandawana regain their lead in Group B with 10 points, while the Red Devils are now under massive pressure with four points and must beat Coton Sport and Al-Hilal, while hoping other results go their way.
“A wise man once said ‘in bad moments stay calm and in good moments stay even calmer’,” Mokwena explained to the media after the game.
“The game belongs to the players and they deserve all the praise. I will be the first to quickly remind them there is still a long way to go.
“One swallow doesn’t make a summer, this result doesn’t deliver any trophy. We are business-minded people. We want to win trophies and we are here to win trophies. That is what happens at big clubs and we are judged by that.
“We haven’t done anything miraculous or anything out of the ordinary.”
Mokwena also put their impressive victory against Ahly down to collective effort and said they will keep the momentum going in the last two matches despite having qualified for the knockout stage.
“The game belongs to the players and I am extremely proud of them. We beat a very good side, what are the reasons for that I’m not sure,” he said.
“But give this group a fair chance, most of them are playing their first Champions League and we must give them a fair chance to compete and fight for it.
“It is not easy, we are in the last three competitions and until the end of the season, we have a lot of travelling in between. Now we have to face a very motivated Royal AM side [DStv Premiership] with a new coach in John Maduka (tomorrow).”
Mokwena credits ‘collective effort’ for victory
Big win over Ahly doesn’t mean Downs’ work is done
Image: Gallo Images
