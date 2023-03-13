×

Soccer

Zwane admits Chiefs were woeful in Cup win over Casric

13 March 2023 - 10:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane conceded that their overall display in Sunday's 2-1 win over Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars at FNB Stadium was under-par, dubbing the tie as "one to forget". 

Chiefs struck very early in the match via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's penalty, before Kgomotso Mosadi drew Casric level just two minutes after the hour mark when he benefited from Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika's blunder. Casric's celebrations didn't last as Ashley du Preez scored the winner a few seconds after Mosadi's strike.

"It is always difficult to play against teams coming from the first division because they play with more energy than structure. We know that we could have done better today. We always want to play to our utmost best and have an identity of how we play. This is one game to forget, according to our standards. I think we went down to their level,'' Zwane said after the game.

"I take nothing away from them. They are a good team. They have their strengths and weaknesses. Days like these are there in football. You always find players in that situation for some reason. As coaches, we don’t give up on trying to get the best out of the players and the club going forward."

The Amakhosi coach also reiterated that taking off Kwinika after he committed that costly error was just a tactical decision.  The defender was replaced by Happy Mashiane seven minutes after the glaring blunder, where the ball was taken from his feet inside Chiefs' box following a misunderstanding with fellow defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

"It was a tactical change because we still had Solly [Dillan Solomons, at right-back]. Apart from that, Zitha looked a little bit uncomfortable. He was limping a little bit and  after that mistake I don't think he was going to be able to cope...so it was a tactical change,'' Zwane insisted.

Chiefs will learn their Nedbank Cup last eight opponents on Monday evening when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Studios in Randburg (6pm). 

