×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Why Amakhosi can't take Casric lightly

Sheppard urges Chiefs to get 'right attitude'

09 March 2023 - 08:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Dillon Sheppard assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs during 2023 Nedbank Cup Last 16 Kaizer Chiefs press conference on the 08 March 2023.
Dillon Sheppard assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs during 2023 Nedbank Cup Last 16 Kaizer Chiefs press conference on the 08 March 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As history doesn't really favour them against minnows, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has stressed the importance of approaching Sunday's Nedbank Cup clash (FNB Stadium, 6pm) against second-tier outfit Casric Stars with the right attitude.

In 2019, Chiefs were stunned by TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final. By then, Galaxy were still a second-tier side and that remains Amakhosi's most memorable defeat against a lower division team, having also lost to the likes of Pretoria University and Richards Bay among other lower-division teams.

"You don't want to look at the past. It's very important to approach this game with the right mindset. The right mentality is the first important step going into a game. It's not about the division our opponent is playing in but it's a quarterfinal berth that's waiting for us,'' Sheppard said during a media conference at the league's Parktown headquarters yesterday.

Sheppard gave a sense that avoiding conceding in their last two games against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay has invigorated the team. Sheppard emphasised that they intend to continue gaining momentum. They won both the previous outings 1-0.

"We have kept two clean sheets in our last two games... we're gaining momentum. A trophy to play for, a very important trophy to play for. The energy among the guys has been really, really good. More than anything, it's about the momentum now... we want to continue gaining momentum until the end of the season,'' Sheppard said.

He also pledged his full support for coach Arthur Zwane, who has incurred a fair amount of wrath from the Amakhosi faithful this season. "My role as an assistant is to assist him [Zwane] in every single possible way. I am there for him. When times are tough, he knows I got his back 100%, that's really important,'' Sheppard underlined.

Bucs loves Chiefs but wants to beat them

Laying bare his affection for Kaizer Chiefs, Casric Stars co-coach Bucs Mthombeni has explained why his players made merry upon learning that they’ll ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Truter looks to seasoned players in cup fixture

With a number of experienced players who won cups before in their previous teams, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is hoping their success will ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Gallants prevail over Alger amid Covid-era-like silence

In a game that had flashes of the Covid-19 era soccer, Marumo Gallants defeated USM Alger 2-0 yesterday in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter at the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Another cup, CAF spot latest targets for Bucs

With a possibility of finishing second in the DStv Premiership and a chance of adding another trophy by winning the Nedbank Cup all alive, Orlando ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...