How Ngezana got his mojo back

Kaizer Chiefs utility defender Siyabonga Ngezana always knew he'd get his mojo back after a tempestuous start to the season.
“Football is a game of mistakes but I was always sure that I will come back strong. It was the first time in my career that I committed such mistakes. These things happen to big players even in Europe, so I took that as a phase that will pass. I’ve never doubted myself. I am not a Chiefs player by mistake,” Ngezana told Sowetan yesterday.
Ngezana, who’s arguably been Chiefs’ best defender in recent games, found himself out of keeping with the Amakhosi faithful early in the season. This was after a few glaring mistakes, that include an untimely back pass that resulted in a goal, before conceding a penalty in their 4-0 league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last August.
The 25-year-old defender subsequently lost his slot in the first XI until he worked his way back, initially as a stopgap right-back amid the unavailability of natural right-backs Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons, due to injuries. Ngezana has started Chiefs’ last six games and is certain to start again when they host Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
“The mistakes showed that I am also human We learn from our mistakes. The criticism was only from outside because everyone at the club supported me. It toughened me up. I am also a praying guy, so it also helped that spiritually I am strong,” Ngezana said.
The Nedbank Cup is Chiefs’ last chance to end their eight-year trophy-drought this season, having last lifted a trophy when they won the league title in the 2014/15 season. “This is a very important cup for us because we want to end the trophy drought. We will go out there against Casric and fight for our dreams and take it from there,” Ngezana noted.
On Sunday Chiefs will be without their striker Cristian Saile. His spot in the starting XI is expected to be taken by Ashley Du Preez, who missed the last outing against Richards Bay last Saturday after failing a late fitness test.
Chiefs defender says he's learnt from past errors
How Ngezana got his mojo back
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
