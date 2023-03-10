Disqualification and reinstatement a 'rude interruption into my work', says Makwarela

Reinstated City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela has labelled his disqualification and reinstatement as a councillor a "rude interruption to my work".
Speaking outside the mayor's office on Friday, Makwarela addressed media for the first time after he was reinstated as mayor on Thursday.
Makwarela was declared insolvent by the High Court in 2016 but on Thursday, gave city manager Johan Mettler a copy of his rehabilitation certificate, prompting the city manager to reinstate him along with his mayoral perks.
However, there have been questions around the authenticity of the certificate with Mettler instructing the city's legal department to investigate some aspects of it.
"There has been a whirlwind of events after the city manager requested I supply the rehabilitation certificate of which I did.
"The public must be aware I’ve never seen a frenzy of interest into the pockets of an African man that as you would’ve seen the narrative that’s driven I’m bankrupt, insolvent and all these things.
"There’s a whole lot of noise as to whether the letter is authentic or not but be that as it may the matter is under investigation and my lawyers are on it and will be communicating further in so far as that regard," he said.
Makwarela said the disqualification and reinstatement were a "rude interruption into my work" because he was due to announce members of his mayoral committee after being elected mayor of Tshwane on February 28.
"Residents of Tshwane are waiting for service delivery items and other billing complaints they have but most importantly we have a whole lot of outstanding matters.
"The city was due to table the adjustments budget, the annual report and Auditor General report. These are a lot of whole issues I need to attend. The narrative peddled by one political party is unfortunate. It’s always important to play by the rules, the courts and there and we encourage the city manager to test these things," Makwarela said.
This is a developing story...
Disqualification and reinstatement a 'rude interruption into my work', says Makwarela
