Cape Town City mentor Eric Tinkler, who played a telling role in Bafana Bafana's 1996 Afcon triumph as a no-nonsense central midfielder, reckons not having a consistent squad is hampering the progress of the national side.
Since joining Bafana in May 2021, incumbent coach Hugo Broos has used a whopping 68 players, a sign that he hasn't really found his ultimate squad. Tinkler is convinced that this is holding Bafana back.
“I think the brand itself... the name Bafana Bafana doesn't carry the weight that it used to carry. I think a lot is down to team selection. There's been a merry-go-round... players in, players out, players in, players out,'' Tinkler told SowetanLive's sister platform Marawa Sports World Wide (MSW) on Monday.
Tinkler also conceded that the unavailability of SA players in big European leagues was another factor that contributes to Bafana's downfall in recent years. When sportscaster Robert Marawa quizzed the City coach whether Broos was the right man for the Bafana job, he refused to comment and reasoned he doesn't really know the Belgian trainer.
“Obviously the lack of international players, players playing abroad in bigger leagues, is another key element why Bafana are not doing well,'' Tinkler added.
“I am not really going to comment on whether the coach is good or not. I never really know the man. I never like talking about the coach without knowing a little bit more about the person and the way he coaches.”
Broos is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers double-header against Liberia in the first week of March. The first game between Bafana and Liberia is scheduled for March 20 at a yet-to-be confirmed local stadium with the second leg away eight days later.
Bafana brand is in tatters — Tinkler
'96 Afcon star says he does not know current coach Broos
Image: Carl Fourie
