Soccer

Sundowns seek second CAF win in historic tie with Coton Sport

Rulani confident they've done proper research on Cameroon side

17 February 2023 - 10:50
Neville Khoza Journalist
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns and Altayeb Abdalla of Al-Hilal during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal at Loftus Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Pretoria.
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns and Altayeb Abdalla of Al-Hilal during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal at Loftus Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Given Mamelodi Sundowns' superb form, will they send a statement in the continent that they mean business this season under coach Rulani Mokwena and win the CAF Champions League?

The Brazilians are in Cameroon to face Coton Sport in their Group B match of the Champions League Group B at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua tonight (6pm), looking for successive victories after they saw off Al-Hilal 1-0 last weekend.

The match tonight will be the first meeting between these two clubs and while Sundowns are favourites to walk away with all three points, Les Cotonniers will not be pushovers.

They have good form heading into their first match of the group phase, having lost once in the last seven games across all competitions. Their only concern could be that they haven’t been scoring many goals.

Mokwena said they know what to expect from Coton Sport tonight, having done their analysis. “There is an overview and a report I have already received from the scouts and analysts,” Mokwena said.

“They are a good team and reports show that. They wouldn’t be in the group stages of the Champions League if they were not good.”

Mokwena will hope impressive Cassius Mailula continues with his scoring exploits to help his side collect all the three points on the road.

After their game against Coton Sport tonight, Sundowns will travel to Egypt for their third group match against Al-Ahly on February 25.

Meanwhile, the Cameroonian side will miss their former striker Souaibou Marou, who has since joined Orlando Pirates and in his absence, Nigerian forward Kamilou Daouda will likely lead the front line.

