TimesLIVE
Farmers along Vaal and Orange river warned about flooding as dam sluice gates opened
People living along the riverbanks of the Vaal and Orange River systems should be vigilant as the dam sluice gates are opened to relieve water levels.
Image: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork
Farmers along the Vaal and Orange river have been warned about possible flooding as more dam sluice gates are opened to reduce water levels.
Heavy rains have caused many rivers and dams to overflow. Water levels in the Vaal and Orange River system have risen rapidly requiring more of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates to be opened.
Six had already been opened and an additional four gates were opened on Friday to release more water, said department of water & sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
This would affect farming communities along the river system who are urged to take measures to protect human life and livestock and avoid damage to property as water levels rise.
“We appeal to the farmers to be extra careful when the water levels rise, especially along the river system. They should adjust their water pumps, remove livestock and equipment out and away from the riverbanks. We also appeal to the general community to avoid fishing or swimming during heavy rains,” she said.
TimesLIVE
