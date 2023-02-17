Victor Gomes appointed Safa's new head of referees

New Safa chairperson of referees Victor Gomes has vowed to show the same commitment he did on the field to improve officiating in the country.
Gomes, who retired from officiating after the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, was named as the new Safa head of referees during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Kempton Park on Friday.
He replaced Abdul Ebrahim, who was appointed in 2020, and said he can’t wait to start working.
“First of all, I want to thank the president and the whole of the NEC for the trust they put in me and I want to assure them that the same effort and commitment that I had I will implement here,” Gomes told the media during the meeting.
“Today is the early days, but all I can say is that the same trust that you had in me in the field of play is the same commitment that I have that I will offer this department, the association and our country.
“And I’m prepared to start working hard. That is my commitment to the association and to this country.”
Gomes also said that implementing VAR in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is one of his priorities in the future.
“Obviously, we will engage the relevant stakeholders and it is something that I have already addressed with the NEC and it’s going to be on my priority list.”
He also explained why he decided to retire early in his career and said he wanted the upcoming referees to do better than he did.
“Honestly, I would not do justice to football if I carried on. We have other top promising referees that are coming and if I did not move out and give others a space I think it would have prolonged everything.
“I think I need to give back to football and God has provided me with this opportunity to give back. I have officiated in every single match at the highest level I know and give a challenge to the next to do better than I did.”
Safa president Danny Jordaan explained the decision why they appointed Gomes as the new head of referees.
“He has now reached retirement as far as refereeing is concerned and therefore we thought it was good for him given the experience after he officiated at the highest level and engaged with the best officials throughout the world that he is the right person to lead and direct refereeing in our country.
“Gomes came into the NEC and they engaged with him and in the end, the NEC agreed that he is the right person to be appointed as a head of the referees.
“We are very happy that he is ready to serve the country and continue to make a contribution in key areas of refereeing.”
Victor Gomes appointed Safa's new head of referees
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
New Safa chairperson of referees Victor Gomes has vowed to show the same commitment he did on the field to improve officiating in the country.
Gomes, who retired from officiating after the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, was named as the new Safa head of referees during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Kempton Park on Friday.
He replaced Abdul Ebrahim, who was appointed in 2020, and said he can’t wait to start working.
“First of all, I want to thank the president and the whole of the NEC for the trust they put in me and I want to assure them that the same effort and commitment that I had I will implement here,” Gomes told the media during the meeting.
“Today is the early days, but all I can say is that the same trust that you had in me in the field of play is the same commitment that I have that I will offer this department, the association and our country.
“And I’m prepared to start working hard. That is my commitment to the association and to this country.”
Gomes also said that implementing VAR in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is one of his priorities in the future.
“Obviously, we will engage the relevant stakeholders and it is something that I have already addressed with the NEC and it’s going to be on my priority list.”
He also explained why he decided to retire early in his career and said he wanted the upcoming referees to do better than he did.
“Honestly, I would not do justice to football if I carried on. We have other top promising referees that are coming and if I did not move out and give others a space I think it would have prolonged everything.
“I think I need to give back to football and God has provided me with this opportunity to give back. I have officiated in every single match at the highest level I know and give a challenge to the next to do better than I did.”
Safa president Danny Jordaan explained the decision why they appointed Gomes as the new head of referees.
“He has now reached retirement as far as refereeing is concerned and therefore we thought it was good for him given the experience after he officiated at the highest level and engaged with the best officials throughout the world that he is the right person to lead and direct refereeing in our country.
“Gomes came into the NEC and they engaged with him and in the end, the NEC agreed that he is the right person to be appointed as a head of the referees.
“We are very happy that he is ready to serve the country and continue to make a contribution in key areas of refereeing.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos