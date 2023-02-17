×

Soccer

Mweene considers goalkeeper coaching after retirement

'SA, Zambia lack shotstoppers'

17 February 2023 - 10:10
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kennedy Mweene of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2022 Nedbank Cup Final match between Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on the 28 May 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After he was handed a role in the dugout when he stood in for goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson, Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalie Kennedy Mweene revealed that it was always part of his plan to become such a coach.

The 38-year-old did coaching duties in Sundowns matches against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay and said he would venture into it when he retires. 

“I came in because coach Wendell was suspended. He had a red card, so I was asked to help, which I did. I think it was not difficult because there were familiar faces and it is people we talk to every day,” Mweene told the media after the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw, where Sundowns were drawn against Marumo Gallants.

“There was nothing very hectic to do and for me, it was business as usual. So, it was not difficult for me.

“I did enjoy it because I was asked by coach Rulani Mokwena and I grabbed it with both hands. It is something which came like many of my colleagues were making fun of it.

“But it is something I will always consider after retiring, but at the moment I’m still a player.”

Mweene added that he had already started with the coaching course as he wants to give back to the community after hanging up his gloves.

“Like any other professional football player, I’ve always wanted to be a goalkeeper coach specialised in goalkeeping because not only in SA but in my country [Zambia], we are crying about goalkeepers,” he said.

“So, most of us when we retire we will try to go and be head coaches forgetting that we have a lot of experience to give back to the up-and-coming goalkeepers.

“It is very important that most of us who are coming towards the end of our careers as goalkeepers consider doing coaching courses so that at the end of the day we don’t cry the same as always crying that we don’t have goalkeepers in the country.”

Mweene has also struggled to break into the starting line-up following the arrival of Ronwen Williams this season but said they all enjoyed a healthy competition and support whoever was playing.

“We know that we are coming towards the end of our careers. The club needs to find someone who can continue because as goalkeepers as well, we cannot play football forever and we always encourage each other.”

