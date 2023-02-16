Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Peterson is confident that his ex-Bidvest Wits teammate Buhle Mkhwanazi, 33, will bounce back after the defender published a heart-rending story on how God has transformed him from being a bragging top-earner to a spiritually rich, unemployed person.
On Wednesday, Mkhwanazi, who was once one of Bafana Bafana’s most trusted centre-halves, set tongues wagging when he posted his lucrative Wits contract, showing his staggering earnings. The pictured copy of his Wits contract was accompanied by an emotional caption.
“I remember I used to boast about the numbers on my contract, not knowing that my soul was suffering. The day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by Him just for my soul to be saved,”' read the first extract of his caption on Instagram.
“Today, I boast in my weaknesses, but with a soul that is prospering. It is better to hear the voice of God than being rich without knowing that your soul is in danger. I urge many to be rich in all things. Receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour and you shall recover all one day.”
Mkhwanazi has been clubless since SuperSport United terminated his contract for refusing to get a Covid-19 jab back in May last year. Mkhwanazi’s contract shows that from July 1 2018 to June 30 2019, he earned R195,000 per month. The following year, he pocketed R175, 000 [from July 1 2019 to June 30 2020] and R190,000 from July 1 2020 to June 30 2021.
“I was good friends with Buhle at Wits. I know the situation he is in is difficult but I know he will come back strongly. At the end of the day he has done nothing wrong to be without a team. He’s been keeping himself fit,'' Peterson said yesterday at Chiefs’ Naturena base.
Sun will shine on Buhle again – Peterson
Ex-Wits star says he has lost all but found Jesus
Image: Muzi Ntombela
“I was good friends with Buhle at Wits. I know the situation he is in is difficult but I know he will come back strongly. At the end of the day he has done nothing wrong to be without a team. He’s been keeping himself fit,'' Peterson said yesterday at Chiefs’ Naturena base.
