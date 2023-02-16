×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana ‘warmly welcomed by Turkish people’

SA to play one game after Turkey, Venezuela withdrew from tourney

16 February 2023 - 07:56
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Desiree Ellis, head coach of South Africa.
Desiree Ellis, head coach of South Africa.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana arrived safely in Turkey yesterday ahead of their participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, which kicked off yesterday. 

There’s been much debate about the decision around Banyana taking part in the tournament as Turkey is still dealing with the after-effects of the devastating earthquake that hit the country and Syria. 

After much speculation about SA’s involvement in the tournament, Banyana jetted out of SA on Tuesday evening and landed in the battling European country, joining eight other participants in the event.

“It was a quiet trip from Johannesburg to Antalya for the travelling contingent of coach Desiree Ellis, members of her technical team and 16 local-based players. The seven overseas-based players that were selected by Ellis to this camp will join the rest of the squad later on Wednesday,” said Safa in a statement on their website. 

Banyana’s mentor Ellis said they were welcomed well in Turkey.

“We arrived safely in the country and we were warmly welcomed by the Turkish people. We arrived at the hotel with people greeting us, it was really fantastic and welcoming. We had an activation session earlier on after the long travel,” Ellis said.

The Wafcon champions will take on European side Uzbekistan on Saturday in Antalya. 

Banyana were originally scheduled to play three games at the Turkish Women’s Cup. However, they will now play one match as their set opponents host Turkey and Venezuela withdrew from the tournament.

The Turkey players are said to be in a state of mourning while the Venezuelan Football Federation stated that the aftermath of the earthquake was the reason for their women’s national team not taking part.

Meanwhile, SA’s neighbours Zambia opened their tournament with a 1-0 win over North Macedonia yesterday. Grace Chanda scored a late winner for the Zambians, and their next match is against Slovenia on Saturday.

Uefa urges Safa to invest in resources, make women's football aspirational

Uefa Assists programme officials, who have been in SA to advise on how the women's game can grow, have urged SA's football mother body Safa to invest ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana jet off to Turkey amid earthquake uncertainty

Even as three national teams have pulled out, Banyana Banyana are understood to have jetted off to Turkey to take part in the Turkish Women’s Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Davids' familiarity with Bucs won't count, vows Maela

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela isn't fazed by the intel Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has about them as the two sides clash in a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric

With pressure to end Kaizer Chiefs’ eight year trophy drought, goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says they want to lift their performance and finally bring ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home