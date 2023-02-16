Banyana Banyana arrived safely in Turkey yesterday ahead of their participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, which kicked off yesterday.
There’s been much debate about the decision around Banyana taking part in the tournament as Turkey is still dealing with the after-effects of the devastating earthquake that hit the country and Syria.
After much speculation about SA’s involvement in the tournament, Banyana jetted out of SA on Tuesday evening and landed in the battling European country, joining eight other participants in the event.
“It was a quiet trip from Johannesburg to Antalya for the travelling contingent of coach Desiree Ellis, members of her technical team and 16 local-based players. The seven overseas-based players that were selected by Ellis to this camp will join the rest of the squad later on Wednesday,” said Safa in a statement on their website.
Banyana’s mentor Ellis said they were welcomed well in Turkey.
“We arrived safely in the country and we were warmly welcomed by the Turkish people. We arrived at the hotel with people greeting us, it was really fantastic and welcoming. We had an activation session earlier on after the long travel,” Ellis said.
The Wafcon champions will take on European side Uzbekistan on Saturday in Antalya.
Banyana were originally scheduled to play three games at the Turkish Women’s Cup. However, they will now play one match as their set opponents host Turkey and Venezuela withdrew from the tournament.
The Turkey players are said to be in a state of mourning while the Venezuelan Football Federation stated that the aftermath of the earthquake was the reason for their women’s national team not taking part.
Meanwhile, SA’s neighbours Zambia opened their tournament with a 1-0 win over North Macedonia yesterday. Grace Chanda scored a late winner for the Zambians, and their next match is against Slovenia on Saturday.
Banyana ‘warmly welcomed by Turkish people’
SA to play one game after Turkey, Venezuela withdrew from tourney
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana arrived safely in Turkey yesterday ahead of their participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, which kicked off yesterday.
There’s been much debate about the decision around Banyana taking part in the tournament as Turkey is still dealing with the after-effects of the devastating earthquake that hit the country and Syria.
After much speculation about SA’s involvement in the tournament, Banyana jetted out of SA on Tuesday evening and landed in the battling European country, joining eight other participants in the event.
“It was a quiet trip from Johannesburg to Antalya for the travelling contingent of coach Desiree Ellis, members of her technical team and 16 local-based players. The seven overseas-based players that were selected by Ellis to this camp will join the rest of the squad later on Wednesday,” said Safa in a statement on their website.
Banyana’s mentor Ellis said they were welcomed well in Turkey.
“We arrived safely in the country and we were warmly welcomed by the Turkish people. We arrived at the hotel with people greeting us, it was really fantastic and welcoming. We had an activation session earlier on after the long travel,” Ellis said.
The Wafcon champions will take on European side Uzbekistan on Saturday in Antalya.
Banyana were originally scheduled to play three games at the Turkish Women’s Cup. However, they will now play one match as their set opponents host Turkey and Venezuela withdrew from the tournament.
The Turkey players are said to be in a state of mourning while the Venezuelan Football Federation stated that the aftermath of the earthquake was the reason for their women’s national team not taking part.
Meanwhile, SA’s neighbours Zambia opened their tournament with a 1-0 win over North Macedonia yesterday. Grace Chanda scored a late winner for the Zambians, and their next match is against Slovenia on Saturday.
Uefa urges Safa to invest in resources, make women's football aspirational
Banyana jet off to Turkey amid earthquake uncertainty
Davids' familiarity with Bucs won't count, vows Maela
Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos