Davids' familiarity with Bucs won't count, vows Maela

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela isn't fazed by the intel Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has about them as the two sides clash in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Maela is odds-on to return to the Pirates line-up tomorrow, having missed the side's last outing, the 2-0 win over second-tier All Stars in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup last Saturday, owing to suspension.
Davids was Pirates' assistant coach between January 2019 and June last year, but Maela doubts his familiarity with the Sea Robbers playing personnel will count for something, insisting their approach has changed since his exit.
"We analyse each and every team we play against and Maritzburg are no different; so we are ready. As much as coach Fadlu worked with us the previous season, this season we have been playing differently. Yes, he knows our individual qualities but now that we are more of a team than individuals, I don't think the knowledge he has will count on match day,'' Maela told Sowetan.
Pirates will be without coach José Riveiro after he was given his marching orders for dissent against All Stars. The Spaniard will also miss the Soweto derby against bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs the following Saturday. Maela suggested the coach's unavailability could be a blow though he trusts assistant coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara.
"Obviously not having the presence of the head coach on the bench means something but I believe in his technical team, especially coach Mandla and coach Sergio. I hope everything will still align with what the coach wants us to do because he would have trained us the whole week before the game,'' Maela said.
The Bucs captain was also impressed by how Paseka Mako, his replacement against All Stars, applied himself. Maela also hailed the overall quality Pirates have after winning without him last weekend.
"He played well... he followed the game plan very well. That the team managed to win and get a clean sheet without me shows that every player is capable of delivering, not only Mako but all the squad members are competent.''
Davids' familiarity with Bucs won't count, vows Maela
Skipper says they have changed their style since coach left
Image: Lee Warren
Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela isn't fazed by the intel Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has about them as the two sides clash in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Maela is odds-on to return to the Pirates line-up tomorrow, having missed the side's last outing, the 2-0 win over second-tier All Stars in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup last Saturday, owing to suspension.
Davids was Pirates' assistant coach between January 2019 and June last year, but Maela doubts his familiarity with the Sea Robbers playing personnel will count for something, insisting their approach has changed since his exit.
"We analyse each and every team we play against and Maritzburg are no different; so we are ready. As much as coach Fadlu worked with us the previous season, this season we have been playing differently. Yes, he knows our individual qualities but now that we are more of a team than individuals, I don't think the knowledge he has will count on match day,'' Maela told Sowetan.
Pirates will be without coach José Riveiro after he was given his marching orders for dissent against All Stars. The Spaniard will also miss the Soweto derby against bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs the following Saturday. Maela suggested the coach's unavailability could be a blow though he trusts assistant coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara.
"Obviously not having the presence of the head coach on the bench means something but I believe in his technical team, especially coach Mandla and coach Sergio. I hope everything will still align with what the coach wants us to do because he would have trained us the whole week before the game,'' Maela said.
The Bucs captain was also impressed by how Paseka Mako, his replacement against All Stars, applied himself. Maela also hailed the overall quality Pirates have after winning without him last weekend.
"He played well... he followed the game plan very well. That the team managed to win and get a clean sheet without me shows that every player is capable of delivering, not only Mako but all the squad members are competent.''
Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric
Advance team helps Sundowns tick every box for Caf travels
Mammila not content with Chippa's Cup victory over second-tier Polokwane City
Uefa urges Safa to invest in resources, make women's football aspirational
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos