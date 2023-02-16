February feels loans are good for his career

After being loaned out thrice since joining Mamelodi Sundowns four years ago, goalkeeper Jody February is not bothered. He feels it has helped him grow and improve his career.
February is on loan at AmaZulu from Sundowns, his third team after being sent to Cape Umoya and Swallows.
The 26-year-old made his debut for Usuthu when they edged Tornado 3-2 in the Nedbank Cup first round last weekend and said experiencing different types of cultures has made him stronger as a footballer.
“I have been in Joburg, Cape Town and now Durban and I have been privileged enough to see the other provinces and different types of teams and different types of cultures,” February explained to the media yesterday in Durban.
“So it has helped me grow and I’ve enjoyed ... seeing different types of teams and this is the first time in Durban and I’m enjoying myself. So it does help in my career.”
While he continues to wait for his time to break into the starting line-up at Sundowns, February says he is a patient man. “They [Sundowns] obviously brought me there for a reason. I’m not that young and also not that old. I'm sure they didn’t take me for no reason,” he said.
“It just takes a bit longer [to start fighting for the number one jersey] from my side. I’m patient and I’m focusing on AmaZulu now. If it comes that I have to go back to Sundowns at the end of the season, I will.
“But for now, I’m happy to be here. You will never know. Maybe I will be here at the end of the season. At the end of the day, it will not help me if I’m angry. They know what they are doing. So I need to dig deep and I’m lucky enough to get these opportunities from other clubs and I want to repay them now.”
February is fighting for a place in the starting line-up against Veli Mothwa, who has made the jersey his own, but that’s not a concern for him.
“We have good competition and it is healthy. It is bringing out the best in all of us not only in me and Veli, but the two young boys as well. So we are pushing each other every day and whoever plays, we are encouraging him and want him to do well because, at the end of the day, it is about the team.”
After impressing on his debut, February will hope to be between the poles when AmaZulu host TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Maritzburg, Orlando, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Royal v SuperSport, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.
Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; CPT v Swallows, Cape Town, 5.30pm.
February feels loans are good for his career
Downs keeper now with third club AmaZulu
Image: Darren Stewart
After being loaned out thrice since joining Mamelodi Sundowns four years ago, goalkeeper Jody February is not bothered. He feels it has helped him grow and improve his career.
February is on loan at AmaZulu from Sundowns, his third team after being sent to Cape Umoya and Swallows.
The 26-year-old made his debut for Usuthu when they edged Tornado 3-2 in the Nedbank Cup first round last weekend and said experiencing different types of cultures has made him stronger as a footballer.
“I have been in Joburg, Cape Town and now Durban and I have been privileged enough to see the other provinces and different types of teams and different types of cultures,” February explained to the media yesterday in Durban.
“So it has helped me grow and I’ve enjoyed ... seeing different types of teams and this is the first time in Durban and I’m enjoying myself. So it does help in my career.”
While he continues to wait for his time to break into the starting line-up at Sundowns, February says he is a patient man. “They [Sundowns] obviously brought me there for a reason. I’m not that young and also not that old. I'm sure they didn’t take me for no reason,” he said.
“It just takes a bit longer [to start fighting for the number one jersey] from my side. I’m patient and I’m focusing on AmaZulu now. If it comes that I have to go back to Sundowns at the end of the season, I will.
“But for now, I’m happy to be here. You will never know. Maybe I will be here at the end of the season. At the end of the day, it will not help me if I’m angry. They know what they are doing. So I need to dig deep and I’m lucky enough to get these opportunities from other clubs and I want to repay them now.”
February is fighting for a place in the starting line-up against Veli Mothwa, who has made the jersey his own, but that’s not a concern for him.
“We have good competition and it is healthy. It is bringing out the best in all of us not only in me and Veli, but the two young boys as well. So we are pushing each other every day and whoever plays, we are encouraging him and want him to do well because, at the end of the day, it is about the team.”
After impressing on his debut, February will hope to be between the poles when AmaZulu host TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Maritzburg, Orlando, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Royal v SuperSport, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.
Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; CPT v Swallows, Cape Town, 5.30pm.
Banyana ‘warmly welcomed by Turkish people’
Davids' familiarity with Bucs won't count, vows Maela
Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric
Advance team helps Sundowns tick every box for Caf travels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos