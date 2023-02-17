Derby on Sithebe’s mind as Chiefs host Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe hasn’t hidden that, though they face Golden Arrows first on Sunday, he’s already thinking about the Soweto derby, basking in the opportunities he’s been getting as a starter lately.
Chiefs host Arrows in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Next Saturday, they welcome bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
Sithebe, who’s been given a new lease on life at Naturena these days after falling down the pecking order in the past few months, is already looking forward to the derby. The dreadlocked midfielder wants Amakhosi to use the Arrows clash to build morale for the derby. Sithebe played six minutes in the Soweto derby in the first round of the season, where Chiefs won 1-0, thanks to Yusuf Maart’s long-range effort last October.
“Obviously we’re playing the derby next week. I am happy that now I am starting [games] coming into the derby. As a player you must be well prepared because playing the derby isn’t easy,” Sithebe said during a media open-day at Chiefs’ village in Naturena yesterday.
“Everyone wants to play in a derby, so I am bracing myself for that. We need to make sure that we win against Arrows so that our confidence will be boosted, so that when we meet Pirates we don’t have pressure.”
The 30-year-old Chiefs midfielder, who joined from AmaZulu in the off-season, also opened up about his return to the XI after being out of favour in the past three months, where young Samkelo Zwane was preferred ahead of him.
“As a player, when you are not playing, you automatically know that you need to work hard at training...I did that until I got my chance again. When the coach restored me to the XI I told myself that I must do what I know, which is to play football without complicating things,” Sithebe said.
“When I was introduced in the game against Sundowns, I had already read the game from the bench, so when I went in I knew that the team needed someone who’d build up...and I did that because that’s what I know...I was just being myself.”
Derby on Sithebe’s mind as Chiefs host Arrows
Midfielder hopes to make the most of regular starts
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe hasn’t hidden that, though they face Golden Arrows first on Sunday, he’s already thinking about the Soweto derby, basking in the opportunities he’s been getting as a starter lately.
Chiefs host Arrows in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Next Saturday, they welcome bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
Sithebe, who’s been given a new lease on life at Naturena these days after falling down the pecking order in the past few months, is already looking forward to the derby. The dreadlocked midfielder wants Amakhosi to use the Arrows clash to build morale for the derby. Sithebe played six minutes in the Soweto derby in the first round of the season, where Chiefs won 1-0, thanks to Yusuf Maart’s long-range effort last October.
“Obviously we’re playing the derby next week. I am happy that now I am starting [games] coming into the derby. As a player you must be well prepared because playing the derby isn’t easy,” Sithebe said during a media open-day at Chiefs’ village in Naturena yesterday.
“Everyone wants to play in a derby, so I am bracing myself for that. We need to make sure that we win against Arrows so that our confidence will be boosted, so that when we meet Pirates we don’t have pressure.”
The 30-year-old Chiefs midfielder, who joined from AmaZulu in the off-season, also opened up about his return to the XI after being out of favour in the past three months, where young Samkelo Zwane was preferred ahead of him.
“As a player, when you are not playing, you automatically know that you need to work hard at training...I did that until I got my chance again. When the coach restored me to the XI I told myself that I must do what I know, which is to play football without complicating things,” Sithebe said.
“When I was introduced in the game against Sundowns, I had already read the game from the bench, so when I went in I knew that the team needed someone who’d build up...and I did that because that’s what I know...I was just being myself.”
Sun will shine on Buhle again – Peterson
Middendorp recalls painful end to Chiefs stint
Mkhize wishes to win league before hanging up his boots
February feels loans are good for his career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos