Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila was not entirely pleased with his side's performance against Polokwane City despite their 3-1 penalty victory in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Mammila feels his side took the Citizens lightly despite warning them that they would be dangerous as they had nothing to lose. “I was clear to the players and said Polokwane City are not coming here to play, [but] they are coming here to fight,” Mammila told the media after the match.
“Because a team that comes with excitement, firstly, they got nothing to lose and it is a motivation to play so-called big teams. And one thing for sure is they are a team that are doing well, very fit, speedy and they know how to cool down and go back to speed again.
“They created clear-cut chances because of how they play, they were attacking us on the right-hand side and I had to solve that problem. I dealt with that and that was it.”
City made a perfect start when Francis Baloyi gave them a lead with the match just three minutes old, but Chippa hit back with an equalizer a few minutes later through Thabiso Lebitso and the game needed penalties to decide the winner.
Mammila not content with Chippa's Cup victory over second-tier Polokwane City
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images
Rise and Shine missed two of their spot-kicks as the Chilli Boys kept their cool to grab a win and a spot in the next round.
“And I also said that experience was going to see us win this match and once they missed the penalty, I knew they would miss another and they did that,” he said.
“And credit to my goalkeeper [Stanley Nwabili] because every day when we train since I arrived at Chippa, he has to save penalties. It's a rule because he is not playing regularly.”
Chippa's next match is against Swallows on February 26 and with more than a week to prepare for that, Mmamila is adamant they will be better.
