Kerr, who had to wait five weeks to get his work permit at his previous gig with Swallows, hopes AmaZulu's hierarchy can help him get his papers in the blink of an eye as their coach Romain Folz never struggled to secure his when he joined the club last October.
"So, if AmaZulu can get their head coach [Folz] a visa within four days [of being appointed], I need to find out how that happened. So I have got to message the general manager of AmaZulu. I have asked the question [as to how they managed to get Folz's work permit soon after appointing him] and hopefully I will get what's required because it took him four days to get a work permit,'' Kerr said.
Kerr, who's saved a few clubs including Baroka from relegation in the past, sounded positive he'll secure Marumo's top-flight status for next term. Marumo have gone eight league games without a win, with six defeats and two draws, occupying the last spot on the log.
"I know the risks and I know what the jobs entails...I know where they [Marumo] are. I know what they can achieve and that's the motivation for me to come here,'' Kerr said.
"I spoke to one of the players this afternoon [on Tuesday] and I asked him 'are you good enough to stay up'? And he said 'yes'. That was good enough for me."
Dylan Kerr waiting for work visa to take on role as Marumo coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In the wake of Marumo Gallants announcing him as a consultant, seasoned mentor Dylan Kerr has revealed he's actually assumed the head coaching role at the club.
On Monday Marumo confirmed they had put coach Dan Malesela on special leave amid the club's poor form with Kerr bizarrely confirmed as a consultant, while Raymond Mdaka was named as an interim head coach.
Speaking on SowetanLIVE's sister platform Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Tuesday, Kerr disclosed he'll basically be the head coach at Marumo but not having a work permit forced the club to name him as a consultant.
"No. I am the head coach...my only problem is my work visa again,'' Kerr told Robert Marawa on MSW.
Marumo Gallants replace coach Dan Malesela
Dan Malesela in limbo as Marumo rope in Kerr
Kerr, who had to wait five weeks to get his work permit at his previous gig with Swallows, hopes AmaZulu's hierarchy can help him get his papers in the blink of an eye as their coach Romain Folz never struggled to secure his when he joined the club last October.
"So, if AmaZulu can get their head coach [Folz] a visa within four days [of being appointed], I need to find out how that happened. So I have got to message the general manager of AmaZulu. I have asked the question [as to how they managed to get Folz's work permit soon after appointing him] and hopefully I will get what's required because it took him four days to get a work permit,'' Kerr said.
Kerr, who's saved a few clubs including Baroka from relegation in the past, sounded positive he'll secure Marumo's top-flight status for next term. Marumo have gone eight league games without a win, with six defeats and two draws, occupying the last spot on the log.
"I know the risks and I know what the jobs entails...I know where they [Marumo] are. I know what they can achieve and that's the motivation for me to come here,'' Kerr said.
"I spoke to one of the players this afternoon [on Tuesday] and I asked him 'are you good enough to stay up'? And he said 'yes'. That was good enough for me."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos