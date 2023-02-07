Ahead of their Nedbank Cup tie against Premiership side SuperSport United, Dondol Stars coach Khuliso Rashamuse has, unlike most of his counterparts from lower divisions, taken a rather cautious approach to weigh up their chances.
Dondol, who are at the summit of the ABC Motsepe League Gauteng stream, entertain SuperSport in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
A few mentors from amateur ranks have in the past over promised when pitted against Premiership clubs, with others going as far as saying they are not scared of any team.
Charismatic coach Lucky Nelukau, during his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila days, once said he wanted to play Mamelodi Sundowns when they were drawn against Marumo Gallants. Rashamuse has made sure he guards against this somewhat immodest attitude towards bigger teams ahead of facing the Gavin Hunt-coached SuperSport.
"SuperSport are a big team, a big brand. As Dondol stars, we respect them. As a young team, we are excited about this fixture but we don't want to come here and say things that are highly impossible,'' the 38-year-old Rashamuse said in a media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Monday.
Third-tier minnows show SuperSport utmost respect
No need to be cocky ahead of cup tie, says Dondol coach
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Hunt wary of complacency against Dondol
"We are humble but that doesn't mean we're not going to give our best. I have seen coaches from smaller teams saying they want Sundowns and when they got Sundowns, they realise that talk is cheap. We've learnt from that, hence we are staying humble.''
Rashamuse, who hails from Ha-Raliphaswa in Venda, also made it clear they prioritise gaining promotion to the second-tier of SA football over the Ke Yona Cup.
Mamelodi-based Dondol top the 19-team ABC Motsepe League Gauteng stream with 48 points, two ahead of Jomo Cosmos, after 20 games.
"To be honest with you, our priority is promotion. We want to play in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season because we know that will change our lives for good. With that said, we are still going to give our best in the Nedbank Cup,'' Rashamuse said.
