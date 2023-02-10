Following midweek heroics of lower league's Dondol Stars against SuperSport United, the coach of All Stars believes the chances of his team against Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup last 32 match is as high as 50%.
The Motsepe Foundation Championship side host PSL giants Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Milpark Stadium (8pm).
All Stars progressed to the round of 32 by beating fellow Championship side TTM 7-1 last month. Pirates, who have already claimed the MTN8 this season, are odds-on favourites to win the match. However, All Stars coach Sinethemba Badela rates his side's chance to KO Pirates fairly high.
“We have to give ourselves a chance, whether it’s 30% or 50%,” said Badela when speaking to the media yesterday at the PSL headquarters.
“It’s a cup game, it’s not like a league game where you win, draw or lose; here it’s either you win or lose, so I’d say there’s a 50% chance. I don’t know how they do the probabilities. The fact that football doesn’t say because you’re a big team you are guaranteed to win, that gives us motivation and inspiration on its own.
“We know that we can win the game. The only thing we have to do is to make sure that the players believe that we trust them and we’ll support them on the pitch. We are a team that wants to win and this game is no different.”
All Stars plot Ke Yona upset against Pirates
Minnows refuse to be cowed by Bucs’ stature
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Third-tier minnows show SuperSport utmost respect
On Wednesday, third-tier Dondol Stars of Mamelodi did the unthinkable when they dumped SuperSport by 21 at Premiership top dogs' home ground Luca Moripe Stadium.
Second-tier All Stars, now based in Gauteng after operating in Cape Town for several seasons, will have to adjust their approach on Saturday as Pirates have grown to be also a team that keeps the ball recently under Jose Reviero.
Badela says they will stick to their ball-playing philosophy and try to match Pirates blow by blow.
“We know it won’t be like in the Championship where most of the games we have more of the ball. Pirates are a big team so we are going to fight. We are going to fight for possession,” said the 33-year-old coach.
“We have to be brave. We have to try to play because we can’t all of a sudden tell the players we don’t want the ball and we must give it to the opposition and it’s not what we have been doing the whole season. We are a team that keeps the ball, that passes and we have to do the same and we know it’s going to be difficult because of the quality of the opposition.”
