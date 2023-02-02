Sundowns the only side not to make a signing
January transfer window triggered move of 34 players
By Neville Khoza - 02 February 2023 - 13:36
A typically not-busy January transfer window ended on Tuesday at midnight surprisingly with runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns not making even a single addition.
Normally, many clubs wrap up their transfer dealings before the start of the season and this makes the January window a bit quiet. Only 34 players were able to make a switch during the window last month, with Orlando Pirates one of the few teams who were busy, bringing in four players...
Sundowns the only side not to make a signing
January transfer window triggered move of 34 players
A typically not-busy January transfer window ended on Tuesday at midnight surprisingly with runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns not making even a single addition.
Normally, many clubs wrap up their transfer dealings before the start of the season and this makes the January window a bit quiet. Only 34 players were able to make a switch during the window last month, with Orlando Pirates one of the few teams who were busy, bringing in four players...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos