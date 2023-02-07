Jacob Zuma has never been a member of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), but he was mysteriously elected provincial chairperson at a Sanco gathering. Sizwe Cele, the provincial secretary of the real Sanco, alleges that the persons who organised the illegal weekend conference are all rebels who were suspended and expelled.
I’m not surprised by this, rebels/illegals/looters are the kind of people Zuma likes to associate with. So, his election was bogus.
Zuma is nothing but an old fossil who is a constitutional delinquent. He and Ace Magashule want to use Sanco to hit back at the ANC. Magashule, the factionalism peddler with failed ANC aspirations, together with Zuma, want to split Sanco just like they did with the ANC.
Remember, the majority of Sanco members are supporters of the ruling party. Zuma is playing it smart by not starting a new political party, but by using an existing organisation that already has members. He’s definitely going to use his Sanco KwaZulu-Natal position to settle political scores.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Zuma wants to use Sanco to settle scores
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE
