The options for the position of interim mayor are AIC councilor Margaret Arnolds, Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele and Al-Jama-Ah councilor Thapelo Amad.
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie earlier alleged the deal that was on the table for his party was rejected by the DA Federal Executive on Wednesday night.
He alleged this was because Phalatse was vocal about contesting DA leader John Steenhuisen at the party’s upcoming federal congress.
“The DA approached us and we said give us an offer. The offer was to take one MMC position and we said you’re playing. Last night about midnight they gave us another offer and we said 'hell no'."
JUST IN: Mpho Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor again
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Mpho Phalatse has been removed as mayor of Johannesburg once again.
The motion against Phalatse was carried with 140 councillors voting in favour of it while 129 voted against.
The ANC has taken a back seat in vying for the position of mayor in the City of Johannesburg for now as negotiations between the ANC and EFF are still ongoing regarding the City of Ekurhuleni.
The plan is to elect an interim mayor from the minority parties to take over the mayoral chain in Joburg.
The options for the position of interim mayor are AIC councilor Margaret Arnolds, Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele and Al-Jama-Ah councilor Thapelo Amad.
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie earlier alleged the deal that was on the table for his party was rejected by the DA Federal Executive on Wednesday night.
He alleged this was because Phalatse was vocal about contesting DA leader John Steenhuisen at the party’s upcoming federal congress.
“The DA approached us and we said give us an offer. The offer was to take one MMC position and we said you’re playing. Last night about midnight they gave us another offer and we said 'hell no'."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos