Tembo ecstatic after win at AmaZulu

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo was satisfied with how his team converted their chances during their 2-0 win over AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Saturday at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The Pretoria side had been firing blanks in previous games, despite dominating proceedings. Going into the match against AmaZulu, Tembo ordered goals to go with the good performances.

His wishes were granted when goals from midfielder Jesse Donn and Iqraam Rayners capped off a solid performance against Usuthu. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams also saved a penalty.

Speaking after the game, Tembo said he was happy with the three points and clinical performance.

"We needed it more, we showed that from the word go. Our intentions were very clear, that we wanted the three points," he said.

"Lucky enough we scored with the few chances we created. I was quite happy with the performance and attitude of the players. We played very well, we deserved the results.

"Credit goes to Ronwen for saving the penalty, it kept us in the game. Also, the second goal came at the right time, Iqraam scoring. Sifiso Ngobeni gave a different dimension in terms of attack because he's very attack-minded. Overall we deserved the result," said the former Zimbabwe international.

The result saw Matsatsantsa a Pitori climb back into the top half of the table. They are now in seventh place on the log with 29 points.

With the race for a top-eight finish tight, SuperSport will have to build momentum. Their mentor wants to see them improving in front of goal and keeping clean sheets so they can get those crucial wins in the remaining 10 games of their season.

"We still need to improve in the final third, decision-making as well as the final ball. If we improve that, I think we'll score goals.

"In our previous game we were giving away soft goals, that's why we had to shift our defence a little bit and play Kegan Johannes and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in the heart of the defence. I think we looked a bit more solid," said Tembo.