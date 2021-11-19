SuperSport eye back-to-back home wins
Coach Kaitano Tembo’s charges are eyeing back-to-back home wins against the league strugglers
SuperSport United will be looking to continue from where they left off before the international break in their DStv Premiership encounter against Marumo Gallants at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Coach Kaitano Tembo’s charges are eyeing back-to-back home wins against the league strugglers, and they will go into the game as the favourites to collect the three points...
