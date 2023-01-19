Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes

Appearing to be the heir to Njabulo Blom’s midfield throne at Kaizer Chiefs, talented yet inexperienced Samkelo Zwane has a lot of convincing to do.
Since Blom was snatched by American side St Louis City a few weeks ago, the 21-year-old Zwane has emerged as Chiefs’ first-choice defensive midfielder ahead of seasoned campaigners such as Siyethemba Sithebe, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander.
In what was his first ever start in the big league against Golden Arrows last month, Zwane put in a tidy display. He then looked out of his depth in the two fixtures that followed against Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu, sparking debate whether he was really ready to be Amakhosi’s first option in the holding role.
With the fixture against table-topping Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday looming large, it remains to be seen whether Amakhosi mentor Arthur Zwane will persist with the young Zwane or he will recall Sithebe, Nange or Alexander.
Willard Katsande, who was an uncompromising grafter in the Chiefs midfielder for well over a decade until two seasons ago, has thrown his weight behind the 21-year-old product of the club’s development.
Katsande, who only retired at the end of last term having left Chiefs for Sekhukhune, strongly believes Zwane can emulate him as Chiefs have in the past struggled to fill the void the 37-year-old left when he exited from the club in 2021 after 10 years there.
“Looking at the current set-up of the club and the direction the club is taking, Samkelo is the perfect fit for that position. Yes he’s younger but he has a big heart. The boy is 21 and that’s old enough to be the best. We must start to believe in younger players because they’re the future of football,” Katsande told Sowetan yesterday.
"Samkelo must be protected because he’s talented. Let us allow the boy to make mistakes. I was also not perfect but I went far. He has what it takes to be the next Katsande. Let’s now close the Katsande chapter... let’s now call it the ‘Zwane role’. I would like to have a coffee with Samkelo to guide him... give him tips like I used to get guidance from people like Esrom Nyandoro.”
Another Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo also wants Samkelo to be given more chances.
"It’s still early to say whether the boy is ready or not but from what I have seen, he deserves more opportunities,'' Khumalo said yesterday.
Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes
Katsande backs promising midfielder to replace Blom
Image: Lefty Shivambu
