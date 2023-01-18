×

Soccer

Baroka eyes return to elite league

'That's priority, we won't focus as much on the Ke Yona Cup'

18 January 2023 - 08:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Oscarine Masuluke of Baroka says as one of a few senior guys at the club, he has a responsibility to make sure the youngsters remain focused.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has made it clear that Bakgagas priority is gaining promotion back to the Premiership not the Nedbank Cup.

Baroka will travel to fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs in the last 32 of the Ke Yona Cup on a yet to be confirmed date. Bakgaga, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, are 11th on the standings with 15 points – 12 behind leaders Polokwane City from 14 outings.

At the end of the day, we need to go back to the Premiership this season, not next season. We wont focus much on the Nedbank Cup, our main focus is on the league because we need to go back to the Premiership as quickly as possible. The chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] is spending a lot of money on us and our goal is to make him happy. The only way to make him happy is to win promotion, Masuluke said.

Baroka have recently brought back coach Bushy Moloi, replacing Vincent Kobola. Moloi, who made a name for himself by winning multiple Varsity Football trophies with Tshwane University of Technology, was Barokas assistant coach during mentor Wedson Nyirenda’s tenure between 2018 and 2019. Masuluke holds Moloi in high regard.

Moloi is a good coach, a very hard-working individual. As players, we are committed to work for him. Its just a plus that he was at the club before, meaning he knows the ins and outs of the club, Masuluke said.

On how they dealt with relegation, Masuluke said: "We had to accept and we made peace with it because we understand that life is full of ups and downs. The most important thing now is to look forward and work hard to go back to the Premiership instead of dwelling on the past."

The 2017 Puskas Award nominee also opened up about the role he plays to guide youngsters at the club. I am one of a few senior guys around since the club let go of a number of players who were here when we were in the Premiership, so I have a responsibility to make sure the youngsters remain focused. I am leading by example, Masuluke said.

