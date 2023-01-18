Mbesuma warns Amakhosi could spring major upset

Kaizer Chiefs legend Collins Mbesuma, who also had a spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, believes Amakhosi can stop the Brazillians if they can be plucky.
Struggling Chiefs host runaway log-leaders Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm). The Glamour Boys are going through a slump, having lost their last two games. On the other hand, Bafana ba Style have won 11 successive league games, matching the feat they achieved in 2007 under Gordon Igesund.
Even so, Mbesuma thinks Chiefs stand a chance to beat Sundowns, encouraging them to be courageous on the field. “Ntofontofo”, as Mbesuma is affectionately known, also emphasised the game between Chiefs and Sundowns is like a derby, where current form almost counts for nothing.
“We can see that Sundowns are on top form... their confidence is high but that doesn’t mean you can’t challenge them. Chiefs can upset them if they can play without fear and not read too much into the current form. I mean, big games have that element that form doesn’t really count like in derbies. Chiefs must also be arrogant because FNB Stadium is their home ground,” Mbesuma told Sowetan yesterday.
Chiefs come from a humiliating 0-4 defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, having previously lost at home to Sekhukhune United. Losing to Sundowns would certainly bring into question coach Arthur Zwane’s future at the club.
Mbesuma, who played with Zwane when he scored a record-breaking 25 goals in the 2004/05 season at Naturena, still wants the club to keep faith in the coach, even if Sundowns beat them.
“For sure there’s pressure on Zwane from the fans but that doesn’t mean the club must panic. I would love to see the club allowing Zwane to continue even if they lose to Sundowns. I know Zwane’s personality... he always wants to win and that things are not going his way doesn’t mean he can’t turn things around,” Ntofontofo said.
Mbesuma was reluctant to confirm whether he had hung up his boots, having last played for second-tier side Pretoria Callies last season.
Meanwhile, Chiefs will welcome Sfiso Hlanti back from suspension after he missed the AmaZulu game.
Mbesuma warns Amakhosi could spring major upset
'Form won't count for much in Saturday’s tie'
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs legend Collins Mbesuma, who also had a spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, believes Amakhosi can stop the Brazillians if they can be plucky.
Struggling Chiefs host runaway log-leaders Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm). The Glamour Boys are going through a slump, having lost their last two games. On the other hand, Bafana ba Style have won 11 successive league games, matching the feat they achieved in 2007 under Gordon Igesund.
Even so, Mbesuma thinks Chiefs stand a chance to beat Sundowns, encouraging them to be courageous on the field. “Ntofontofo”, as Mbesuma is affectionately known, also emphasised the game between Chiefs and Sundowns is like a derby, where current form almost counts for nothing.
“We can see that Sundowns are on top form... their confidence is high but that doesn’t mean you can’t challenge them. Chiefs can upset them if they can play without fear and not read too much into the current form. I mean, big games have that element that form doesn’t really count like in derbies. Chiefs must also be arrogant because FNB Stadium is their home ground,” Mbesuma told Sowetan yesterday.
Chiefs come from a humiliating 0-4 defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, having previously lost at home to Sekhukhune United. Losing to Sundowns would certainly bring into question coach Arthur Zwane’s future at the club.
Mbesuma, who played with Zwane when he scored a record-breaking 25 goals in the 2004/05 season at Naturena, still wants the club to keep faith in the coach, even if Sundowns beat them.
“For sure there’s pressure on Zwane from the fans but that doesn’t mean the club must panic. I would love to see the club allowing Zwane to continue even if they lose to Sundowns. I know Zwane’s personality... he always wants to win and that things are not going his way doesn’t mean he can’t turn things around,” Ntofontofo said.
Mbesuma was reluctant to confirm whether he had hung up his boots, having last played for second-tier side Pretoria Callies last season.
Meanwhile, Chiefs will welcome Sfiso Hlanti back from suspension after he missed the AmaZulu game.
'Chiefs can't stop Sundowns with their MDC kids'
‘You don’t just up and leave,’ Safa tells School of Excellence sponsor Transnet
Pirates should aim for Caf football as Sundowns run away with league: Timm
Rulani admits financial muscle is behind Downs' runaway success
Sundowns should be judged on the Champions League, not PSL – Hunt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos