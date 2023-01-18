×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mbesuma warns Amakhosi could spring major upset

'Form won't count for much in Saturday’s tie'

18 January 2023 - 08:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Collins Mbesuma during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between JDR Stars and Pretoria Callies FC at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Pretoria.
Collins Mbesuma during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between JDR Stars and Pretoria Callies FC at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs legend Collins Mbesuma, who also had a spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, believes Amakhosi can stop the Brazillians if they can be plucky.

Struggling Chiefs host runaway log-leaders Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm). The Glamour Boys are going through a slump, having lost their last two games. On the other hand, Bafana ba Style have won 11 successive league games, matching the feat they achieved in 2007 under Gordon Igesund.

Even so, Mbesuma thinks Chiefs stand a chance to beat Sundowns, encouraging them to be courageous on the field. Ntofontofo, as Mbesuma is affectionately known, also emphasised the game between Chiefs and Sundowns is like a derby, where current form almost counts for nothing. 

We can see that Sundowns are on top form... their confidence is high but that doesnt mean you cant challenge them. Chiefs can upset them if they can play without fear and not read too much into the current form. I mean, big games have that element that form doesnt really count like in derbies. Chiefs must also be arrogant because FNB Stadium is their home ground, Mbesuma told Sowetan yesterday.

Chiefs come from a humiliating 0-4 defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, having previously lost at home to Sekhukhune United. Losing to Sundowns would certainly bring into question coach Arthur Zwanes future at the club.

Mbesuma, who played with Zwane when he scored a record-breaking 25 goals in the 2004/05 season at Naturena, still wants the club to keep faith in the coach, even if Sundowns beat them.

For sure theres pressure on Zwane from the fans but that doesnt mean the club must panic. I would love to see the club allowing Zwane to continue even if they lose to Sundowns. I know Zwanes personality... he always wants to win and that things are not going his way doesnt mean he cant turn things around, Ntofontofo said.

Mbesuma was reluctant to confirm whether he had hung up his boots, having last played for second-tier side Pretoria Callies last season.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will welcome Sfiso Hlanti back from suspension after he missed the AmaZulu game.

'Chiefs can't stop Sundowns with their MDC kids'

That Kaizer Chiefs' squad is made up of some inexperienced players who recently graduated from the reserve league is the reason Bennet Mnguni ...
Sport
10 hours ago

‘You don’t just up and leave,’ Safa tells School of Excellence sponsor Transnet

The South African Football Association (Safa) is hoping to find common ground with its wantaway sponsor of its School of Excellence, Transnet.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates should aim for Caf football as Sundowns run away with league: Timm

Orlando Pirates' midfield enforcer Miguel Timm says returning to continental football is a priority for the Sea Robbers as Mamelodi Sundowns continue ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani admits financial muscle is behind Downs' runaway success

For the first time, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted that their financial muscles have been an advantage in their success, but they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns should be judged on the Champions League, not PSL – Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns be judged in the CAF Champions League and not in the Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...