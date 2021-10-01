SuperSport plan to extend Chilli Boys’ losses to four

In-form SuperSport United plan to pile more misery on struggling Chippa United in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

The Chilli Boys have lost three league games in a row, and SuperSport are determined to extend the number of losses to four.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who scored late in the 2-1 victory against Maritzburg United in their previous match, intends to prevent the Eastern Cape-based outfit from finding the back of the net against his side.

The goal was the Botswana international defender's first league goal of the season.

“I scored a goal and that is in the past. I am now looking forward to the next game against Chippa. We want to collect another win. We are gaining momentum and want to make sure that we collect the three points,” said Ditlhokwe.

Ditlhokwe, 23, who forms a partnership with Buhle Mkhwanazi in the heart of the defence, said he was not reading too much into the opposition’s poor run of form in the league.

“So far, so good. We want to keep on winning games and collecting points."

The three-time league champions are second on the log with 11 points from five matches. They trail their Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, and the defender said they had to stay close to the leaders.

Ditlhokwe said his side was eyeing a third successive league win. “We want to collect points. The three points, that is what is on our minds. The mood is high in the camp and we are motivated to win. I am enjoying my partnership with Buhle at the back.”