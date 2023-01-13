Speedy Arrows a concern for Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sounded rather anxious about Golden Arrows’ speed and transitional play ahead of Saturday’s league match against them at Orlando Stadium (3.30pm).
“About Arrows... ohh well, like we usually do, we are focusing on our own game plan. We will try to dictate the type of game we are going to play. However, we know that they are a dangerous team, full of quality and speed,” Riveiro said.
“They [Arrows] are very good on transition. One of the probabilities is that they will try to recover the ball and run into spaces with their quick wingers. They have skillful players who can create scoring opportunities with two, three passes. They are a difficult team and we’ll need to be at our best in order to get three points.”
Pirates are going through a slump, having lost their last three games against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City. Riveiro isn’t fazed by their recent poor form, implying he won’t panic as he believes they’ve been playing well.
“We don’t behave depending on the results. We are in a bad run of results but we are not bad in terms of performances,”' noted the Spaniard.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers skipper Innocent Maela conceded the group was frustrated by their recent slump, concurring with his coach Riveiro that their performances had been satisfying even though the results have been bad.
“When you play well and you produce the performance we have been producing but the results don’t go your way, it’s frustrating. However, we know that we need to keep going and push ourselves to the limit. It’s disappointing when we don’t win matches but we look at the bigger picture also. Our performances haven’t been bad,” Maela noted.
Riveiro is also confident that the recent arrival of a striker coach, Scott Chickelday, at the club is going to strengthen the club’s technical team and improve the players’ potency in front of goal.
“It’s one more element in the coaching that is also here to try and optimise the talent we have so that we get better figures in every unit,” Riveiro noted.
Speedy Arrows a concern for Riveiro
Bucs coach happy with team’s performance despite poor results
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sounded rather anxious about Golden Arrows’ speed and transitional play ahead of Saturday’s league match against them at Orlando Stadium (3.30pm).
“About Arrows... ohh well, like we usually do, we are focusing on our own game plan. We will try to dictate the type of game we are going to play. However, we know that they are a dangerous team, full of quality and speed,” Riveiro said.
“They [Arrows] are very good on transition. One of the probabilities is that they will try to recover the ball and run into spaces with their quick wingers. They have skillful players who can create scoring opportunities with two, three passes. They are a difficult team and we’ll need to be at our best in order to get three points.”
Pirates are going through a slump, having lost their last three games against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City. Riveiro isn’t fazed by their recent poor form, implying he won’t panic as he believes they’ve been playing well.
“We don’t behave depending on the results. We are in a bad run of results but we are not bad in terms of performances,”' noted the Spaniard.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers skipper Innocent Maela conceded the group was frustrated by their recent slump, concurring with his coach Riveiro that their performances had been satisfying even though the results have been bad.
“When you play well and you produce the performance we have been producing but the results don’t go your way, it’s frustrating. However, we know that we need to keep going and push ourselves to the limit. It’s disappointing when we don’t win matches but we look at the bigger picture also. Our performances haven’t been bad,” Maela noted.
Riveiro is also confident that the recent arrival of a striker coach, Scott Chickelday, at the club is going to strengthen the club’s technical team and improve the players’ potency in front of goal.
“It’s one more element in the coaching that is also here to try and optimise the talent we have so that we get better figures in every unit,” Riveiro noted.
Boss defends erring referees, says they are 'human'
Majoro's plan for Usuthu to crush Chiefs
Big three avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup draw
Maritzburg United complete the signing of Peprah and two other players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos