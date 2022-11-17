Maritzburg United chair Farook Kadodia has pledged his full support to new coach Fadlu Davids.
Davids rejoined the club on Monday and has already started training the players after a short break.
The Team of Choice are rooted at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table and Davids doesn’t want to waste any time as he called the players back to start preparing for resumption next month.
Kadodia promised to support Davids even if it means strengthening the squad in the January transfer window.
“Fadlu started training on Tuesday, probably a week earlier than most teams and he knows what is at stake and this break will help him prepare the team according to his standard,” Kadodia explains.
“I think we gave a very careful thought, Fadlu was unlucky in the last spell he was at Maritzburg. He is the prodigal son; he played for the team, he coached the club and he was the assistant coach
“He took the team to the Nedbank Cup final, so there are a lot of good things behind Fadlu. So, it will be easy for us to work with someone we know from the past and who has a very high pedigree of good ethics.
“I always had a good relationship with him and I know his heart is with Maritzburg, and I told him that there is an opportunity at Maritzburg and he must come back home and he was excited to be coming here.”
While he promised to buy him players, the club has in the past been criticised for selling most of its best players as one of the reasons why they have always been fighting relegation.
Kadodia said there was nothing he could do to stop some of his best players if they wanted to join big teams.
“I understand people’s feelings but if big clubs come directly and go to the players their minds are already gone and you can’t keep unhappy players,” he said.
“I would like to keep players for at least two years and get more stability but unfortunately clubs now approach players directly and they agree with those teams.”
Kadodia upbeat about Davids’ return
Maritzburg boss pledges support
Image: Anesh Debiky
