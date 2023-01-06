×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Professional player defends extravagant display of tricks at kasi tourney

'Showboating is like Brazilian football'

Philly's Games takes kasi style to next level

06 January 2023 - 09:18
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Xolani Nkala who is nicknamed Blackberry by football followers talks about Kasi football.
Xolani Nkala who is nicknamed Blackberry by football followers talks about Kasi football.
Image: supplied

Popular kasi football entertainer Xolani “Blackberry” Nkala has defended the showboating which was the order of the day during the Philly's Games tournament played in Thembisa this month.

“This tournament has a place in our football. You can see with the things we do here we are showcasing what we can do as South Africans. I am just going to say this football here at the Philly’s Games is like Brazilian [soccer]," said Nkala.

The televised tournament grabbed headlines due to the extravagant showboating that is a feature of the matches played mostly on gravel fields. 

In one of the games, Isithembiso players fell to the ground and allowed Phanda Phanda to gain possession and score a consolation goal while leading by a bigger margin on aggregate, drawing ridicule and applause in equal measure.

Nkala, who is also on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and played for AT Mambas at this year’s tournament, said there is space for informal football.

“If you take Brazilian football and put it here it will be like kasi (township) football. In kasi football, you can do anything with skills, the way the likes of Neymar do it.

“Those Brazilians can play in Europe. These games are nice because we can also showcase our talent and how good we are. It is a great tournament because we can impress and show people how South African football is.

“You watch [SA professional football in the Premier Soccer League], and every day we play like we are in England. But we are not in England; we are South Africans. This tournament shows that South Africans have skill and talent.

“If you play against Brazil, they can dominate you with skill. This is a nice tournament because we have players who can express themselves with their skills to entertain the crowd.

“PSL teams must give us the opportunity to play and they will see how good we are.”

As for the results, One Lion were crowned Philly's Games champions after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Isithembiso on Monday.

Wiseman Meyiwa was on verge of moving to Europe, reveals Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that the club’s former emerging midfield star Wiseman Meyiwa was about to secure a big move to Europe ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Arubi aims to keep clean sheet against Maritzburg

On the back of leaking three goals when they lost 3-2 to Sekhukhune United midweek, Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi aims to redeem ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Stakes high as AmaZulu, Royal AM collide

AmaZulu and Royal AM will be eyeing their first victory of the year when they face each other in the DStv Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Hard work is behind our impressive form, says Johannes

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has revealed the secret behind their astonishing run in the DStv Premiership this season.
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...