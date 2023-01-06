Stakes high as AmaZulu, Royal AM collide

AmaZulu and Royal AM will be eyeing their first victory of the year when they face each other in the DStv Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Both teams head into the derby on the back of disappointing results in their previous matches with Usuthu playing into the goalless draw against Sekhukhune United, while Royal drew goalless with TS Galaxy.
And this is the match both would not want to lose, especially given the fact only a point separates the two in seventh and ninth place on the log table.
Usuthu coach Romain Folz knows the importance of winning the match and said they would do their utmost best to make sure they collect all three points, which will see them move up the table.
“This game is important for us in a sense that three points will get us into a good position to where we aim to be, so we will try to secure that for us and our fans,” Folz explained to the media.
“They are a good team and we know we are a good team as well. The only thing I can say is that we want to win that game.
“We know where a win can lead us on the table, so we want to make sure we secure that win and I want to see good performances collectively from the team.
“So we will do our best. I want to repeat that we are facing a good team that is playing in a CAF Confederation Cup and they are not here by random luck.
“So we will make sure that we are the best team on the day and give the best performance.”
For Thwihli Thwahla, they have not won in their past three matches in the league with two defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, while drawing with Galaxy.
Their last victory was on October 25 when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1 and coach Abram Nteo said they could not afford another defeat to AmaZulu on Sunday.
“It is a bit of pressure for the club to not get the results. We have been playing well but not getting the results,” Nteo said.
“The pressure is there because when you look at last season, we performed very well but this season we are struggling in terms of results.
“But we are trying to get back to winning ways and we will fight to get maximum points against AmaZulu. The match is a must-win for us so we can find our feet.”
Stakes high as AmaZulu, Royal AM collide
KZN rivals fight to escape doldrums
Image: Philip Maeta
AmaZulu and Royal AM will be eyeing their first victory of the year when they face each other in the DStv Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Both teams head into the derby on the back of disappointing results in their previous matches with Usuthu playing into the goalless draw against Sekhukhune United, while Royal drew goalless with TS Galaxy.
And this is the match both would not want to lose, especially given the fact only a point separates the two in seventh and ninth place on the log table.
Usuthu coach Romain Folz knows the importance of winning the match and said they would do their utmost best to make sure they collect all three points, which will see them move up the table.
“This game is important for us in a sense that three points will get us into a good position to where we aim to be, so we will try to secure that for us and our fans,” Folz explained to the media.
“They are a good team and we know we are a good team as well. The only thing I can say is that we want to win that game.
“We know where a win can lead us on the table, so we want to make sure we secure that win and I want to see good performances collectively from the team.
“So we will do our best. I want to repeat that we are facing a good team that is playing in a CAF Confederation Cup and they are not here by random luck.
“So we will make sure that we are the best team on the day and give the best performance.”
For Thwihli Thwahla, they have not won in their past three matches in the league with two defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, while drawing with Galaxy.
Their last victory was on October 25 when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1 and coach Abram Nteo said they could not afford another defeat to AmaZulu on Sunday.
“It is a bit of pressure for the club to not get the results. We have been playing well but not getting the results,” Nteo said.
“The pressure is there because when you look at last season, we performed very well but this season we are struggling in terms of results.
“But we are trying to get back to winning ways and we will fight to get maximum points against AmaZulu. The match is a must-win for us so we can find our feet.”
Hard work is behind our impressive form, says Johannes
City look to new signings to help end goal drought
Can Richards Bay pull an upset against rampant Sundowns?
PATIENCE BAMBALELE | Sundowns' one-way traffic to victory is boring for local game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos