City look to new signings to help end goal drought

Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize says the team need to do their best to accommodate new recruits Juan Camilo Zapata from Colombia and Bertrand Mani from Cameroon so they can hit the ground running.
Zapata and Mani, who are both forwards on paper, joined the Citizens this month. They are meant to help the club ease their goal-scoring problem. City have scored only 13 goals in 14 matches this campaign, which is disappointing when looking at the number of chances they create in matches.
Their top goalscorers, Khanyisa Mayo and Darwin González, have four goals and three goals respectively. The team's poor scoring form has also put coach Eric Tinkler under pressure, though the team is 11th on the log. However, speculation is rife that Tinkler could face the axe if the team lose their next game.
Mkhize has vouched for the pair of Zapata and Mani to make a difference, while he pleading with his teammates to make their start in the DStv Premiership smooth.
“We must understand that we changed, especially in attack, we have new players in attack. We must give them time to gel with the team and they must adapt,” said Mkhize when speaking to the Sowetan yesterday.
“So it’s up to us as players who have been here to make sure we accommodate them and make them feel comfortable.
“The reason why the club signed them is that they are quality players and they will bring value to the club. So we have to make them feel welcome in the club so they can perform well,” he said.
City resumed their league campaign with a win over Royal AM and a defeat to SuperSport United. The Citizens will host Orlando Pirates for a DStv Premiership encounter on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium (5.30pm).
Mkhize is confident his side can get maximum points this weekend.
“We all know Pirates is a big club and they look stronger this season because they have got depth in every position and quality players. It won’t be an easy game but I believe if we apply ourselves and do the right things at the best moments, we stand a chance to get three points.”
City look to new signings to help end goal drought
Captain pledges support to Zapata and Mani
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images
