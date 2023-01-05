Still room for improvement for on-form Downs – Mokwena

While Mamelodi Sundowns may look invincible at the moment, coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that they are far from being a complete team.
Since Mokwena was made the sole head coach towards the end of last year, the Brazilians have been outstanding, winning all four league matches he has been in charge of and scoring 12 goals and conceding none.
Mokwena said the challenge now is to improve from where they are as they look to wrap up the DStv Premiership title race.
“We have to keep on improving. We are not close to the team that we want to have...,” Mokwena told the media after their 2-0 victory over Swallows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
“After [Orlando] Pirates victory, Trott Moloto [Sundowns official] said ‘you are good, but the challenge is can you get better?’ That was experience talking and the challenge now for us is whether we can get better and better.
“That was great advice given to the players and that’s the focus – to get better and better. We have to.”
The victory over Swallows on Tuesday saw Sundowns extend their lead at the top of the table to 34 points, seven ahead of second-placed SuperSport United.
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp has already declared them champions, saying no one will stop them, but Mokwena disagrees.
“I have great respect for coach Ernst and his opinions, but it is too early to say the league is wrapped up because there is still a long way to go. No league title has ever been won in January, there are still so many games to go,” he said.
“I must commend the players because we changed the structure a little bit because of the block at half time by taking Themba Zwane and Neo Maema to different positions and it was difficult for them to readjust to that because we haven't done that before.
“Sometimes these things work and other times they don't and I think it did work for us this time as we won the game and received huge compliments from the players."
Sundowns will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the standings when they visit Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville, 7.30pm; Richards Bay v Sundowns, King Goodwill, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v SuperSport, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Gallants v Maritzburg, Royal Bafokeng, 3.30pm; CPT v Pirates, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB Stadium, 8pm.
Sunday: Royal v AmaZulu, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
