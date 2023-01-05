Ntsako Makhubela’s loan switch back to Golden Arrows from Orlando Pirates has sparked speculations that Abafana Bes’thende’s talismanic winger Pule Mmodi, who’s Kaizer Chiefs’ target, could move the opposite direction.
Yesterday, Arrows confirmed they had lured Makhubela back on loan for the remainder of the campaign, having sold him to Pirates in August 2021. The 28-year-old Makhubela, who’s largely known for showboating but admired by many for his unique football skills, found the going very tough at Pirates after managing just 16 appearances.
Now, the rumour mill is in overdrive as it’s believed Pirates get Mmodi from Arrows as part of Makhubela’s deal. Interestingly, Mmodi, who will see his Arrows deal lapse in June, has been strongly linked to Chiefs, meaning joining Pirates would be a major twist.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mmodi’s agent Solomon Seobe insisted there were no new developments on his client moving elsewhere, insinuating anything was possible as the transfer window is still open.
“There’s nothing on my table from either Arrows or Pirates. I am surprised by the rumours that Pule is going to Pirates. At the end of the day, Arrows will decide Pule’s next move because he’s contracted to them,” Seobe said.
“Mme [Mato] Madlala (Arrows chairperson) would have already told me to come and negotiate the personal terms for the player if they have already struck a deal with Pirates. However, in football you never say never, especially when the window is opened.”
Arrows manager Nonceba Madlala and Pirates senior administrative officer Floyd Mbele were not available for comment when contacted yesterday.
Rumours abound about Mmodi moving to Pirates
Arrows winger’s agent says anything is possible
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
