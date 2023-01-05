×

Rumours abound about Mmodi moving to Pirates

Arrows winger’s agent says anything is possible

05 January 2023 - 08:22
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ntsako Makhubela's, left, move back to Golden Arrows has got the rumour mill working overtime.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Ntsako Makhubela’s loan switch back to Golden Arrows from Orlando Pirates has sparked speculations that Abafana Besthendes talismanic winger Pule Mmodi, whos Kaizer Chiefstarget, could move the opposite direction.  

Yesterday, Arrows confirmed they had lured Makhubela back on loan for the remainder of the campaign, having sold him to Pirates in August 2021. The 28-year-old Makhubela, whos largely known for showboating but admired by many for his unique football skills, found the going very tough at Pirates after managing just 16 appearances.

Now, the rumour mill is in overdrive as its believed Pirates get Mmodi from Arrows as part of Makhubelas deal. Interestingly, Mmodi, who will see his Arrows deal lapse in June, has been strongly linked to Chiefs, meaning joining Pirates would be a major twist.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mmodis agent Solomon Seobe insisted there were no new developments on his client moving elsewhere, insinuating anything was possible as the transfer window is still open.

Theres nothing on my table from either Arrows or Pirates. I am surprised by the rumours that Pule is going to Pirates. At the end of the day, Arrows will decide Pules next move because hes contracted to them, Seobe said.

Mme [Mato] Madlala (Arrows chairperson) would have already told me to come and negotiate the personal terms for the player if they have already struck a deal with Pirates. However, in football you never say never, especially when the window is opened.

Arrows manager Nonceba Madlala and Pirates senior administrative officer Floyd Mbele were not available for comment when contacted yesterday.

