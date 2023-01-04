×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Khoza praises late Squire’s pedigree

Fixtures to observe moments of silence

04 January 2023 - 08:12
Peter Mancer during the Nedbank Cup Official launch and draw held in Sandton.
Peter Mancer during the Nedbank Cup Official launch and draw held in Sandton.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza described the late Peter “Squire” Mancer as a gentle giant whose passing on Monday was felt by all who had crossed his path.

Mancer – the elegant dresser and popular football sponsorship consultant – was the marketing and broadcasting guru credited for SuperSport’s relationship with the PSL. He is understood to have spent many years as a league marketing and broadcasting specialist advisor.

"We express our sincere condolences to the Mancer family,” said Khoza in a statement. “Your loss is indeed our loss. Together with you, we will miss the gentle giant. When I think about Squire, I think of pedigree. He was one of a kind. Dependable, tenacious; abundance of energy. His word was bankable.”

Those who knew him best called him the “Dancer” due to his love of dancing and his flashy movements at footballing events. Mancer, whose age remains a mystery, was also credited for his role in negotiating lucrative television rights deals and garnering sponsorships for many competitions that fall under the league.

In honour of the fallen administrator, the league announced that moments of silence will be observed at this week’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, Nedbank Qualification Competition, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. The PSL said the “Mancer family will announce funeral arrangements in due course”.

Premier Soccer League mourns death of marketing guru Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer

Long-time marketing guru of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Peter Mancer has died, the league said.
Sport
1 day ago

'Pirates still in the chase for Premiership title'

Despite the daunting challenge Orlando Pirates face to topple Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title, coach Jose Riveiro is not throwing in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Renaming a stadium in Pele’s memory ‘tricky’, says Jordaan

Safa president Danny Jordaan has explained why it’d be somewhat difficult in SA to have a stadium named in honour of the late Pele, implying the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SuperSport climb to second spot after win

Bradley Grobler netted late as SuperSport United edged Cape Town City 1-0 to move to second on the DStv Premiership table at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...