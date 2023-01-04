Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza described the late Peter “Squire” Mancer as a gentle giant whose passing on Monday was felt by all who had crossed his path.
Mancer – the elegant dresser and popular football sponsorship consultant – was the marketing and broadcasting guru credited for SuperSport’s relationship with the PSL. He is understood to have spent many years as a league marketing and broadcasting specialist advisor.
"We express our sincere condolences to the Mancer family,” said Khoza in a statement. “Your loss is indeed our loss. Together with you, we will miss the gentle giant. When I think about Squire, I think of pedigree. He was one of a kind. Dependable, tenacious; abundance of energy. His word was bankable.”
Those who knew him best called him the “Dancer” due to his love of dancing and his flashy movements at footballing events. Mancer, whose age remains a mystery, was also credited for his role in negotiating lucrative television rights deals and garnering sponsorships for many competitions that fall under the league.
In honour of the fallen administrator, the league announced that moments of silence will be observed at this week’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, Nedbank Qualification Competition, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. The PSL said the “Mancer family will announce funeral arrangements in due course”.
Khoza praises late Squire’s pedigree
Fixtures to observe moments of silence
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
Premier Soccer League mourns death of marketing guru Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer
