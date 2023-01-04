WATCH | Big welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at new Saudi club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a hero’s welcome as he was presented to the fans of his new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker, who has competed for the mantle of world’s best player for a more than a decade with Argentine Lionel Messi, was introduced to a chanting crowd at the team’s home ground, the packed King Saud University Stadium, also known as Mrsool Park, in Riyadh.