Victory eludes fighting Swallows FC in tough draw against Pirates

Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates toughed out a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw that was in character of the often hard-fought original Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bandile Shandu scored his second goal in two games to give Bucs a third-minute lead, Ruzaigh Gamildien striking the Birds level from the penalty spot in the 15th.

After that early goal flurry neither side could breach the other again, though not for lack of trying. A fast-paced, evenly-matched opening half gave way to a cagier, physical second that was edged by relegation-threatened Swallows.

The under-pressure Birds would have felt they could have come away with three points on another night, had the ball bounced their way.

The game got off to a cracking start as Bucs opened the scoring moments after referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi blew the kickoff.