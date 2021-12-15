Soccer

Victory eludes fighting Swallows FC in tough draw against Pirates

By Marc Strydom - 15 December 2021
Thabang Monare (left) and Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates challenge Keletso Makgalwa of Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates toughed out a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw that was in character of the often hard-fought original Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bandile Shandu scored his second goal in two games to give Bucs a third-minute lead, Ruzaigh Gamildien striking the Birds level from the penalty spot in the 15th.

After that early goal flurry neither side could breach the other again, though not for lack of trying. A fast-paced, evenly-matched opening half gave way to a cagier, physical second that was edged by relegation-threatened Swallows.

The under-pressure Birds would have felt they could have come away with three points on another night, had the ball bounced their way.

The game got off to a cracking start as Bucs opened the scoring moments after referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi blew the kickoff.

Thembinkosi Lorch, with his first start of the season since his return from injury, found Fortune Makaringe on the edge of the box to beat a player and thread a close pass for the turn of inverted right-back Shandu off the last defender, who slotted past Jody February in goal.

Swallows were intent on giving as good as they got, Gamildien teeing up Lebohang Mokoena for a well-struck volley that was well held by Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The Birds' dangerous left wing Monnapule Saleng rifled a cross that found Keletso Makgalwa, who forced the foul from Paseko Mako keeping the ball at his feet, referee Mkhwanazi pointing to the spot. Gamildien struck into the top-left corner.

Terrence Dzvukamanja shaped a strike that flirted with the left upright as the two keyed-up teams could not be separated by the break.

Bucs appeared to tire and run out of ideas in the second half as the Birds ruled their home roost.

On the hour Tebogo Langerman advanced on the left of the box and drilled a shot into the chest of Mpontshane. The rebound fell to Kamohelo Mahlatsi to stroke at goal with Bucs' keeper beaten, where Mako cleared off the line.

Inter-play between Mahlatsi and Langerman down the same side of the box saw the latter force another stop off the legs of Mpontshane.

Hotto was a threat to Swallows all night and with the clock winding down the Namibian made ground on the left and squared, Wandisile Letlabika stretching to the intercept and forcing a save from his keeper, February.

