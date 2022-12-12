Bulls prop Matanzima’s star steadily rising

Bulls prop Simphiwe Matanzima is relishing the extended time he is getting on the pitch as it is helping him grow and become a better player.
Matanzima was marked as a great prospect by the Bulls at the start of his career. He moved through their age group systems and is now with the first team. The 25-year-old is firmly in the plans of Bulls director of rugby Jake White and part of the greater squad for the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.
White’s faith in Matanzima has been repaid fully as the prop was key in the team’s run to the final of the URC last season and has been a mainstay in the team this campaign.
Matanzima is happy to be playing rugby after back-to-back injuries. A dislocated shoulder and torn Achilles tendon in 2020 and 2021 almost ended his career.
“I always think back to when I got my injury. I haven’t played this extended rugby for a long period. I’m just happy to be playing so much rugby after being out for so long,” Matanzima told Sowetan.
“I can feel that I’m growing and getting better with playing more rugby. I’m just happy for that growth. Being injured for a while with a potentially career-threatening injury, you learn to not take it for granted.
“As a player, knowing I’ve been through that, I take a lot of confidence and I grew from that as a human being more than a rugby player,” he said.
Matanzima’s progress was rewarded with an SA ‘A’ call-up during the Springboks end of year tour. The call-up was a step closer towards his goal of playing for the Boks.
“It’s massive; if you’re a player in SA you always want to represent the Springboks. It was a great honour to be in the SA ‘A’, just a step close to the set-up. It also made me realise how hard I need to work to get there,” he said.
Matanzima and other Bok players were rested this weekend as the Bulls beat Lyon 42-36 in the Champions Cup. There was also a victory for the Sharks, who won 39-31 against Harlequins. In the Challenge Cup, the Lions played to an entertaining 31-31 draw with the Dragons, while the Cheetahs got away win, defeating French side Section Paloise 21-16.
Bulls prop Matanzima’s star steadily rising
Dream of playing for Boks nears reality
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
